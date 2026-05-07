ETV Bharat / bharat

'Op Sindoor Sent A Message That The Nation Stands Firmly In Defence Of Our Honour': Shubham Dwivedi's Wife

Kanpur: The Army's decision to name the retaliatory action against Pakistan as 'Operation Sindoor' was deeply symbolic and emotional. The manner in which husbands were murdered in front of their wives in Pahalgam after being singled out based on their Hindu identity was painful, said Shubham Dwivedi's wife Aishanya on the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', the counter-operation launched in response to the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam last year.

"The terrorists snatched away our sindoor (the symbol of a woman's marital status). Therefore, by giving this operation this name, the government and the security forces sent a message to us — the 26 bereaved women — that the nation stands firmly in defence of our honour," said Aishanya.

In that attack, 26 innocent citizens of the country had lost their lives. Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur was one of them.

Aishanya asserted that the terrorists who fired the bullets were merely pawns; the true root of the problem lay in those training camps where the ideology of hatred is indoctrinated. She said that destroying those camps under Operation Sindoor was essential. Rarely in India's history has such a swift and effective measure been taken in response to a terrorist attack, she added.

She recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the battle against terrorists is a long one.