'Op Sindoor Sent A Message That The Nation Stands Firmly In Defence Of Our Honour': Shubham Dwivedi's Wife
On the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor,' Aishanya shares her pain, credits govt and security forces for launching a successful operation against Pakistan.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Kanpur: The Army's decision to name the retaliatory action against Pakistan as 'Operation Sindoor' was deeply symbolic and emotional. The manner in which husbands were murdered in front of their wives in Pahalgam after being singled out based on their Hindu identity was painful, said Shubham Dwivedi's wife Aishanya on the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', the counter-operation launched in response to the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam last year.
"The terrorists snatched away our sindoor (the symbol of a woman's marital status). Therefore, by giving this operation this name, the government and the security forces sent a message to us — the 26 bereaved women — that the nation stands firmly in defence of our honour," said Aishanya.
In that attack, 26 innocent citizens of the country had lost their lives. Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur was one of them.
Aishanya asserted that the terrorists who fired the bullets were merely pawns; the true root of the problem lay in those training camps where the ideology of hatred is indoctrinated. She said that destroying those camps under Operation Sindoor was essential. Rarely in India's history has such a swift and effective measure been taken in response to a terrorist attack, she added.
She recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the battle against terrorists is a long one.
To keep Shubham's memory alive, his family continues to engage actively in social work. Aishanya said that a major memorial service was organised on April 22, during which not only Shubham but all 26 people killed in the attack were remembered. The family is now planning to provide assistance to the needy on a large scale through the Shubham Dwivedi Memorial Trust to be launched shortly.
Shubham's father Sanjay Dwivedi said that the courage displayed by the PM and the Indian Army in response to the heinous killings committed on religious grounds on April 22 last year was unprecedented. Sanjay noted that under Operation Sindoor, nine terrorist hideouts belonging to the enemy nation were demolished. "This was not merely a military strike, but also a true tribute to the families who had lost their loved ones," he said.
Sanjay said that this operation symbolises the pain and emotional bond of those married women whose happiness had been shattered by terrorism. The destruction of the training camps was imperative.
As the entire nation is today expressing satisfaction over this military success, Sanjay demanded that the government continue such stringent actions until terrorism is completely eradicated. He said that national honour should be accorded to the 26 innocent civilians who had lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
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