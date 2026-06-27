ETV Bharat / bharat

In Operation Bullian Bust, DRI Recovers Smuggled Gold And Silver Worth Rs 23 Crore From Across India

In a nation-wide operation conducted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in which they seized gold and silver worth Rs 23 crore, the officials also busted a gold melting unit which made illegal gold bars for illicit trade ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, launched a joint operation named 'Operation Bullion Bust' and conducted raids in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Rajkot, to expose an international gold smuggling racket. This operation dealt a significant blow to an illegal gold smuggling syndicate by seizing a large haul along with gold-melting machinery.

In this operation, 6 kilogrammes of melted gold worth ₹9 crore was seized, and nine people, including an airport employee, were arrested. Under the nationwide 'Operation Bullion Bust', the DRI seized a total of 15 kilograms of illegal gold and silver worth Rs 23 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI exposed an organised gold smuggling syndicate operating at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai in this operation. The officials seized foreign-origin gold, weighing 5.98 kilograms, which is valued at Rs 8.95 crore.

Among those arrested, in connection with this smuggling ring, are one airport employee, her handler, three intermediaries, a worker from a gold-melting unit, and three others whose job was to melt the smuggled gold. Additionally, 1.8 kilograms of 24-carat gold paste, concealed in lingerie, was recovered at Bengaluru airport.

A foreigner had wrapped this paste and hidden it inside his underwear, which he placed in his luggage. Officials seized six kilograms of gold that was being smuggled into India. The officials also confiscated foreign currency and some silver. Under the nationwide 'Operation Bullion Bust' carried out over the last few hours, the DRI has seized approximately 15 kilogrammes of smuggled gold and silver valued at 23 crore.