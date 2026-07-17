ETV Bharat / bharat

ONOE Bill Can't Move Forward Without Opposition Support: KC Venugopal

New Delhi: The Congress wants the Centre to hold consultations with the Opposition before bringing the proposed One Nation, One Election (ONOE) Bill to Parliament.

Maintaining that the legislation cannot move forward without Opposition support, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Without the Opposition's support, how can they bring out the bill? They have to discuss it with the Opposition. Let us have an idea about what they are going to bring, and then we will tell."

His remarks come as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to finalise and adopt its report shortly before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country.

These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country.