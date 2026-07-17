ONOE Bill Can't Move Forward Without Opposition Support: KC Venugopal
Congress wants Centre to discuss the proposed One Nation, One Election Bill before introducing it in Parliament.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The Congress wants the Centre to hold consultations with the Opposition before bringing the proposed One Nation, One Election (ONOE) Bill to Parliament.
Maintaining that the legislation cannot move forward without Opposition support, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Without the Opposition's support, how can they bring out the bill? They have to discuss it with the Opposition. Let us have an idea about what they are going to bring, and then we will tell."
His remarks come as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to finalise and adopt its report shortly before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country.
These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the party would raise several issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, including alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations, examination paper leaks, the alleged ethanol scam, and India's foreign policy.
Furthermore, a meeting of leaders of Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to chalk out a joint strategy for the session.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13.
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Lok Sabha Extends Tenure Of 'One Nation One Election' Committee Till Monsoon Session