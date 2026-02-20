'Only To Embarrass State Government Before Election’, SC On Plea Against Flex Boards In Kerala
The court commented that the petition seemed to be a 'political battle' and the prayers sought seemed to "embarrass the State Government before the elections."
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Friday criticised the growing tendency of filing petitions that use the Supreme Court as a stage to "embarrass" state governments ahead of assembly elections.
The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench orally observed that petitions brought by private parties often appear calculated to corner state governments. In doing so, the bench cautioned, such litigants risk dragging the apex court into the political fray.
The CJI observed that the petitioner’s counsel, against the backdrop of the upcoming Kerala election, is seeking a direction from the court to restrain the state from this or that. "How many states will we keep on restraining? The problem is one — people start fighting political battles in this court, whether it is Kerala, or state A or B. All prayers are to embarrass the state government. That will create some difficult situations for them. We issue a direction, and it becomes difficult for them", observed the CJI.
The petitioner's counsel submitted that there are orders banning PVC flex boardscompletely in other states and added that Mumbai also has a law on it. "The timing of the petition, in the Kerala elections are coming. You are seeking to restrain the state government….", observed the bench.
Justice Bagchi said the state government has assured the Kerala High Court that it will implement the order. The bench told the counsel that the High Court had said that you can implead yourself in that writ petition, and then the petitioner can canvass its case on validity and enforcement, while the other side can canvass its case that it is invalid and not to be quashed.
"You people want to create some impediment for whatever election campaign...the high court is conscious, they have issued some directions, and if the directions are not complied with, the high court will take care of that. You should continue to fight your issue before the high court…. " CJI Kant said. The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to move before the high court.
The bench granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court and disposed of the petition. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Human Rights Foundation on the installation of PVC flexboards in Kerala, where elections will be held later this year.
