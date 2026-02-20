ETV Bharat / bharat

'Only To Embarrass State Government Before Election’, SC On Plea Against Flex Boards In Kerala

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Friday criticised the growing tendency of filing petitions that use the Supreme Court as a stage to "embarrass" state governments ahead of assembly elections.

The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench orally observed that petitions brought by private parties often appear calculated to corner state governments. In doing so, the bench cautioned, such litigants risk dragging the apex court into the political fray.

The CJI observed that the petitioner’s counsel, against the backdrop of the upcoming Kerala election, is seeking a direction from the court to restrain the state from this or that. "How many states will we keep on restraining? The problem is one — people start fighting political battles in this court, whether it is Kerala, or state A or B. All prayers are to embarrass the state government. That will create some difficult situations for them. We issue a direction, and it becomes difficult for them", observed the CJI.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that there are orders banning PVC flex boardscompletely in other states and added that Mumbai also has a law on it. "The timing of the petition, in the Kerala elections are coming. You are seeking to restrain the state government….", observed the bench.