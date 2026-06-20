ETV Bharat / bharat

Only One Shiv Sena Exists, Which Is Headed By Shinde: Shah, Takes 'Vote Bank' Jibe At Uddhav

Kolhapur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a sharp jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of sitting in Congress's lap and trying to turn infiltrators into a vote bank, warning that India is not a dharmshala.

In an apparent reference to the imminent split in Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".

The Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis as at least six Lok Sabha MPs are believed to have revolted against Thackeray and are likely to cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena.

"These Congress leaders and Uddhav ji, who is sitting in the lap of the Congress, want to survive by turning infiltrators into a vote bank. I want to tell them clearly that this country is not a dharmshala (charitable shelter). Only those who belong to this country will live here," Shah said. He said every infiltrator would be identified and expelled from the country.

Shah was in Kolhapur to lay the foundation for the new Pradakshina Marg and for the conservation work of Parivar Devata Mandir at the famous Mahalaxmi temple.

Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde travelled together in a car for the event.

After taking darshan of goddess Mahalaxmi with his wife and performing puja at the temple, Shah inaugurated various development works in the precincts of the temple and reviewed development projects undertaken under the Western Maharashtra Temple Development Plan in the temple area.

He inaugurated various conservation, preservation and development works under the development plan of the Karveer Nivasini Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple.