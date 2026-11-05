ETV Bharat / bharat

'Wanted In 2 Terror Attacks': Lone Local Terrorist Remains Active In Valley, Says JK Police

Kashmir IGP Sujit Kumar along with other officers speaking at a press conference on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The number of active local Kashmiri terrorists has dropped to one in Jammu and Kashmir, with investigations finding him behind two terror attacks in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said on Thursday.

Hailing from Kulgam, Mohammed Lateef Bhat is the lone terrorist who was found to be behind the terror attacks that resulted in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag and two migrant workers in Kulgam in July.

"He is being supported by some foreign terrorists. They are moving from one place to another," Sujit Kumar told reporters here.

However, he said that the accurate number of foreign terrorists could be an 'exaggeration' as they remain in transit.

In July, a police official, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, was killed in a busy marketplace in Anantnag on June 22 while performing Amarnath Yatra duty. Two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in another terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam over a week later. The victims, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, were working at a brick kiln.