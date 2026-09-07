ETV Bharat / bharat

Only One Government Hospital In Uttarakhand Has NABH Accreditation

Dehradun: The pitiable healthcare scenario in Uttarakhand can be gauged from the fact that only one of the numerous government hospitals has National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) recognition. Despite big claims about providing good facilities to the people, no other hospital in the state has either got this accreditation or has been successful in maintaining it. Currently, only the Srinagar Medical College Hospital holds NABH accreditation.

Now, all the district and other government hospitals have been instructed to apply for NABH accreditation. Defining the responsibilities of officials, Health Minister Subodh Uniyal has stated that hospitals will not only be required to obtain NABH accreditation but will also be responsible for maintaining it. He said that the hospitals will now be evaluated on the NABH criteria.

NABH is the accreditation system for assessing the quality of hospitals and healthcare institutions in the country. It examines various aspects of hospital care, including treatment processes, infection control, safe drug use, emergency services, hospital management and patient rights. Simply having facilities available in a hospital is not enough; it also requires that they operate according to the established standards.

The most important aspect of this accreditation is patient safety. From admission to treatment and discharge, the entire process must be conducted according to established protocols. Standards must be followed for infection prevention, medication management, medical records, emergency management and various procedures performed within the hospital. To achieve this accreditation, hospitals must make numerous improvements to their systems and meet established standards.

The state government believes that the initiation of the accreditation process will accelerate the process of bringing hospital facilities in line with the standards. This is expected to improve the quality of healthcare services provided to the patients.