ETV Bharat / bharat

Only Loco Pilots Who've Passed Psycho Test Will Be Allowed To Run Express Trains: Railways

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With passenger safety and operational discipline under scrutiny, the Railway safety department has reiterated the need for strict adherence to existing norms, directing to ensure that only loco pilots, who have cleared the 130 kmph psycho test, are assigned to run express trains.

This directive follows an express train into the Signal Passed At Danger accident that occurred at Kachewani earlier this month. During the investigation, it was found that the loco pilot who failed the psycho test was booked to operate a high-speed train.

As per the inquiry report, the loco pilot disregarded double yellow, home signal and starter signal and failed to reduce the speed to desired level after passing home signal on single yellow aspect and failed to stop the train at starter in danger due to late application of brakes. After this, it has been directed that without passing the psycho test, loco pilots should not be utilised to run express trains at 130 kmph.

“Besides loco pilot, senior assistant loco pilot also disregarded double yellow, home signal and starter signal and failed to apply the emergency brake through RS valve in time to stop the train,” the report states.

In the report, it has also mentioned that there was a lapse to monitor driving skill of loco pilot and effective counselling of senior assistant loco pilot, and mark location of last vehicle SLRD of train after incidence of Signal Passed At Danger which caused difficulty in finding exact physical location of the loco after SPAD.

“If the loco pilot had reduced the speed to the desired level while passing the home signal on a single yellow aspect, the train would have been under his control. The distance of the starter signal is 1486 metres from the home signal, which is sufficient for the train to be controlled even at a speed of 64 kmph. Similarly, the senior assistant loco pilot failed to judge the speed of the train after passing the home signal on a single yellow aspect and also failed to alert the loco pilot properly,” it said.

What Loco Pilots representatives said:

“An Assistant Loco Pilot joins duty only after clearing the required mental and physical fitness tests. However, as he progresses from Assistant to Goods Loco Pilot no additional psychological test is conducted. This means that the initial psycho test remains valid upto the level of Loco Pilot Goods. What is surprising is that goods train drivers operate on the same tracks and follow the same signals as Express, Mail, and Passenger train drivers. In some sections, goods trains run at speeds of 80-100 kmph under the same operating conditions. This has raised an important question that is if a goods train driver can safely operate a train at such speeds on the same section without an additional psycho test, what is the necessity of a separate psychological test for running Express trains,” SK Pandhi, General Secretary, Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation told ETV Bharat.

“The psycho test only assesses a driver’s ability to analyse emergency situations, how well a loco pilot remains calm and maintains control of mind and body during such moments. A loco pilot’s duty is to operate and stop a train using hand-eye coordination and sound judgment, abilities that were already assessed and cleared long ago. So, what is the need for another psycho test? If a driver’s capability is judged solely on the basis of speed, that approach is questionable. If the same driver operates a train at speeds of 125-129 kmph, the situation would remain the same and nothing would change,” he added.

“Psycho test is not related to the safety of train operations. If a loco pilot practices tests on the computer regularly then he can easily clear the test. Drivers learn the practical skills on ground by driving trains,” KC James, Secretary General of All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat.