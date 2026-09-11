ETV Bharat / bharat

Only Less Than 3% Bicycle Accident Cases In Delhi Reach Police: New Study

New Delhi: Thousands of people travel by bicycle every day on the roads of the capital Delhi, but how many of these accidents become part of the police records? According to a new study by IIT-Delhi, out of the total bicycle accidents occurring in Delhi, only less than 3 per cent (only 2.8 per cent) cases reach the police. All other accidents remain hidden from the sight of administrative statistics.

Researchers Srishti Agarwal and Rahul Goyal associated with “Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Center' (TRIPC) of IIT-Delhi have conducted this study. This report is based on an on-road intercept survey conducted with 844 cyclists at 27 different locations in the capital last year. They said that the title of this research is “Characteristics and incidence rates of self-reported bicycle crashes in Delhi: A cohort study”. Under the study, accident and risk-related information was collected from a total of 742 cyclists and they were followed up for an average of 4.8 months.

The study revealed a huge gap between self-assessment data and police records. In half (50 per cent) of the 218 accidents reported by cyclists, the primary vehicle involved was a motorcycle. After this, cars were involved in 25 per cent of the cases and e-rickshaws (electric three-wheelers) were involved in 11 per cent of the cases. In contrast, trucks made up the largest share in official police statistics, as police usually intervene only in serious or fatal accidents. Researchers say that the majority of vehicles in Indian cities are motorcycles, especially during traffic jams, motorcycles often occupy the roadside tracks where cyclists have to pass.