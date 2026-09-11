Only Less Than 3% Bicycle Accident Cases In Delhi Reach Police: New Study
In half of the 218 accidents reported by cyclists, the primary vehicle involved was a motorcycle; cars were involved in 25% of the cases.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Thousands of people travel by bicycle every day on the roads of the capital Delhi, but how many of these accidents become part of the police records? According to a new study by IIT-Delhi, out of the total bicycle accidents occurring in Delhi, only less than 3 per cent (only 2.8 per cent) cases reach the police. All other accidents remain hidden from the sight of administrative statistics.
Researchers Srishti Agarwal and Rahul Goyal associated with “Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Center' (TRIPC) of IIT-Delhi have conducted this study. This report is based on an on-road intercept survey conducted with 844 cyclists at 27 different locations in the capital last year. They said that the title of this research is “Characteristics and incidence rates of self-reported bicycle crashes in Delhi: A cohort study”. Under the study, accident and risk-related information was collected from a total of 742 cyclists and they were followed up for an average of 4.8 months.
The study revealed a huge gap between self-assessment data and police records. In half (50 per cent) of the 218 accidents reported by cyclists, the primary vehicle involved was a motorcycle. After this, cars were involved in 25 per cent of the cases and e-rickshaws (electric three-wheelers) were involved in 11 per cent of the cases. In contrast, trucks made up the largest share in official police statistics, as police usually intervene only in serious or fatal accidents. Researchers say that the majority of vehicles in Indian cities are motorcycles, especially during traffic jams, motorcycles often occupy the roadside tracks where cyclists have to pass.
Another interesting feature of the study was that the number of 'single-cycle crashes' (i.e. accidents in which no other vehicle is involved, such as falling due to sudden braking, loss of balance or hitting a pothole) in Delhi was found to be only 2 per cent. This figure is different from western countries like Australia, Europe and America. In those countries, such isolated accidents constitute 40 to 70 per cent of the total accidents. Experts believe that due to the slow average speed of cycling in Delhi, such cases occur rarely here.
In 78 per cent of the reported cases, drivers were injured in accidents, and in 67 per cent of the cases, the victims had to go to hospital. Knee and lower leg injuries were the highest at 60.4 per cent while head injuries were recorded at 14.8 per cent. According to the study, the rate of injuries while cycling in Delhi is 28.6 per million kilometres. This is 60 to 200 times more than countries like Denmark, Germany and Netherlands. They believe that like European countries, it is important to develop strong and safe infrastructure for bicycles in Delhi too, only then the safety of cyclists on the road can be ensured.
Also Read: