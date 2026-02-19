ETV Bharat / bharat

Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths: 'Only For Sake Of Money, Dented Nation's Image', SC To Pharma Firm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, pulling up a pharmaceutical company, whose cough syrups allegedly led to the deaths of more than 18 children in Uzbekistan, observed, "Do you realise what dent it has caused to the country's image?"

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The CJI orally observed, "Only for the sake of money, you can go to that extent. Innocent children's lives you have taken in a different country. Can you understand the dent you have caused to the image of the nation…"

The company's counsel argued that there is not a single document on record to demonstrate that the deaths were caused by consuming the cough syrup. The bench said this was not a case to interfere for quashing and refused to quash an order which summoned the firm and some of its officials on a complaint alleging various violations, including manufacture and sale of drugs declared "not of standard quality".