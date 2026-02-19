Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths: 'Only For Sake Of Money, Dented Nation's Image', SC To Pharma Firm
In January 2024, the chief judicial magistrate passed a summoning order in a complaint case against the firm
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 19, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, pulling up a pharmaceutical company, whose cough syrups allegedly led to the deaths of more than 18 children in Uzbekistan, observed, "Do you realise what dent it has caused to the country's image?"
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The CJI orally observed, "Only for the sake of money, you can go to that extent. Innocent children's lives you have taken in a different country. Can you understand the dent you have caused to the image of the nation…"
The company's counsel argued that there is not a single document on record to demonstrate that the deaths were caused by consuming the cough syrup. The bench said this was not a case to interfere for quashing and refused to quash an order which summoned the firm and some of its officials on a complaint alleging various violations, including manufacture and sale of drugs declared "not of standard quality".
The company's counsel vehemently defended his client before the apex court. However, the apex court, unconvinced by his contention, said, "You have all the points available to argue before the trial court."
The bench refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court verdict that dismissed the pleas filed by the firm and some of its officials, who had challenged a January 2024 summoning order passed by the chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Declining to entertain the plea, the CJI said, "Sorry, thank you very much…"
The chief judicial magistrate passed the order in a complaint case filed under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in Noida.
