‘Only Extraordinary Cases Like Death Penalty Or Liberty’, CJI's New Norm On Oral Mentioning Of Cases

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on his first day as CJI, set a new procedural norm that mentioning cases for urgent listing must be made in writing, and oral requests will be entertained under "extraordinary circumstances" like in cases of death penalty and personal liberty.

Justice Kant formally assumed charge as the 53rd CJI shortly after taking oath in Hindi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The court proceedings commenced around noon. A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Atul S Chandurkar, in the heritage courtroom number one, heard nearly 17 cases on Justice Kant's first day as the CJI.

The CJI pronounced a judgment on a plea filed by Himachal Pradesh against a private firm, after which Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) President Vipin Nair welcomed the new Chief Justice in the packed courtroom.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the CJI made it clear that barring "extraordinary" situations, requests for urgent listing must be made in writing through a mentioning slip rather than by oral mentioning.

"If you have any urgent mentioning, give your mentioning slip along with the cause of urgency; the registrar will examine and, in those matters, if we find an element of urgency, will take it up," he told a lawyer.