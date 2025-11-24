‘Only Extraordinary Cases Like Death Penalty Or Liberty’, CJI's New Norm On Oral Mentioning Of Cases
The CJI made it clear that barring 'extraordinary' situations, requests for urgent listing must be made in writing through mentioning slip.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 24, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on his first day as CJI, set a new procedural norm that mentioning cases for urgent listing must be made in writing, and oral requests will be entertained under "extraordinary circumstances" like in cases of death penalty and personal liberty.
Justice Kant formally assumed charge as the 53rd CJI shortly after taking oath in Hindi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The court proceedings commenced around noon. A bench led by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Atul S Chandurkar, in the heritage courtroom number one, heard nearly 17 cases on Justice Kant's first day as the CJI.
The CJI pronounced a judgment on a plea filed by Himachal Pradesh against a private firm, after which Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) President Vipin Nair welcomed the new Chief Justice in the packed courtroom.
At the beginning of the proceedings, the CJI made it clear that barring "extraordinary" situations, requests for urgent listing must be made in writing through a mentioning slip rather than by oral mentioning.
"If you have any urgent mentioning, give your mentioning slip along with the cause of urgency; the registrar will examine and, in those matters, if we find an element of urgency, will take it up," he told a lawyer.
The counsel insisted that the matter is urgent. “Unless there are extraordinary circumstances involved, when somebody's liberty is involved, there is a question of death sentence etc, then only will I list it. Otherwise, please make a mention... the registry will take a call and list the matter”, said the CJI.
In a matter, families of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings in Manipur sought a court-monitored probe. A counsel submitted that the families "deserve to know at least what happened".
The bench said that a probe was already underway and issued notice "for the limited purpose of finding out the status of the investigation by the NIA".
Earlier, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna had declined to continue the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing in the top court. However, Justice BR Gavai, who had succeeded Justice Khanna, revived it. Usually, lawyers orally mention cases before the CJI for urgent listing before the benches.
