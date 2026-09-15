ETV Bharat / bharat

Because I Am A Woman: Travel Vlogger From Keralam Claims Threat Of Arrest In Afghanistan For Solo Travel

In an earlier post, she had sought help to contact the Indian embassy, saying, "I am in trouble in Afghanistan. I am in Bamyan." ETV Bharat could not independently verify both claims, and there is no immediate response available from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The vlogger said in a fresh Facebook post that the authorities cited the country's law that women cannot travel without a male companion or guide. "According to the law of this country, a woman cannot travel alone," she said in the post. She added that she had earlier been denied a permit in Jalalabad because she was travelling alone.

Kochi: A woman travel blogger from Keralam who goes by the social media name Backpacker Arunima, who had earlier claimed that she was arrested by the "Mujahideen" in Afghanistan, on Tuesday said that local authorities threatened to arrest her in Bamyan.

Recounting the incident, she said she reached Bamyan around 7 pm on Monday and was questioned about her passport, visa and permit. According to her account, the authorities insisted that she obtain a permit and travel with a guide. The vlogger has been touring Afghanistan since August 27 and posting videos from the country on her social media handles.

“According to their rules, I had violated the law. Then they told me that they were going to arrest me. I immediately informed my boyfriend about what was happening. My hands and legs started shaking. I had no idea what I was supposed to do. At the same time, I was still trying to communicate with them through Google Translate. I asked them to deport me. They told me that I had violated the rules and that they would arrest me, the vlogger said.

She became extremely frightened after being told that she had violated the law. So she contacted a man who had earlier helped her reach Bamyan, and he spoke to the authorities on her behalf, the vlogger said.

She said she was eventually allowed to proceed towards the next country after discussions. "I had to go through all this only because I am a woman," the vlogger said, adding that she planned to travel around 500 kilometres towards the Uzbekistan border and expected to encounter several checkpoints on the way.

The woman in an earlier social media post had said that she was in trouble in Afghanistan and had sought help to contact the Indian embassy. In the post, she had also shared what she described as a translation of an official communication from local authorities, according to which she had been arrested by the "Mujahideen".