‘Only 9 Out Of 37 Monitoring Stations Worked On Diwali’: SC Seeks CAQM Affidavit
The bench was informed that most of the air quality monitoring stations remained shut during Diwali in Delhi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring on record an affidavit detailing the steps taken so far by the commission to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR from deteriorating further.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a matter related to Delhi air pollution. The bench said that the authorities must act proactively and not wait for pollution levels to reach a "severe" stage, and called for a status report from the CAQM on the worsening air quality in the national capital.
Senior advocate Aparajita Sinha, amicus curiae in the Delhi air pollution matter, urged the bench to ensure that CAQM submits clear data and an action plan. She contended that there needs to be a report from CAQM on the current air pollution status.
The CAQM’s counsel contended that the Central Pollution Control Board is responsible for monitoring data. However, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati assured the bench that the agencies concerned will file the required report.
The amicus flagged media reports indicating that several air quality monitoring stations in Delhi were not functioning during the Diwali period.
The bench was informed that out of 37 in Delhi, only 9 monitoring systems were functioning during Diwali.
”There are newspapers after newspapers saying that monitoring stations are non-functional. If the monitoring stations are not even functioning, we don’t even know when to implement GRAP (graded response action plan). Out of 37 monitoring stations, only nine were functioning continuously on the day of Diwali,” she said.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the commission to submit the report.
“The CAQM is required to place on record an affidavit as to what steps are proposed to be taken to prevent the pollution from turning severe,” the bench said in its order.
The apex court, last month, had permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with conditions aimed at balancing tradition with environmental and health concerns.
The court had made it clear that the use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours on Diwali and the day before. The sale of green crackers was permitted from October 18 to 20.