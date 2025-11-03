ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Only 9 Out Of 37 Monitoring Stations Worked On Diwali’: SC Seeks CAQM Affidavit

Vehicles move along a road under a thick blanket of smog covering the city, in New Delhi on Monday. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring on record an affidavit detailing the steps taken so far by the commission to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR from deteriorating further.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a matter related to Delhi air pollution. The bench said that the authorities must act proactively and not wait for pollution levels to reach a "severe" stage, and called for a status report from the CAQM on the worsening air quality in the national capital.

The bench was informed that most of the air quality monitoring stations remained shut during Diwali in Delhi.

Senior advocate Aparajita Sinha, amicus curiae in the Delhi air pollution matter, urged the bench to ensure that CAQM submits clear data and an action plan. She contended that there needs to be a report from CAQM on the current air pollution status.

The CAQM’s counsel contended that the Central Pollution Control Board is responsible for monitoring data. However, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati assured the bench that the agencies concerned will file the required report.