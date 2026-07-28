ETV Bharat / bharat

Only 7 States Issuing DNTs Community Certificates In India, Centre Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat, are the only states issuing the Denotified, Nomadic and semi-notified Tribes (DNTs) community certificates, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In response to a query in Lok Sabha on whether it is a fact that DNTs communities across the country had repeatedly raised the issue of community certificates not being provided during the last few years, the Minister while acknowledging it, stated that the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has, from time to time, issued instructions to the States/ Union Territories (UTs) to streamline and expedite the issuance of such certificates.

"Most members of the De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes listed in the report of the National Commission for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (NCDNT), Idate Commission, are included in the SC, ST or OBC categories and therefore, are eligible to avail benefits under welfare schemes targeted at these communities. However, in the absence of DNT community certificates, eligible persons are often unable to avail benefits of schemes specifically meant for DNT communities," he said.