Only 7 States Issuing DNTs Community Certificates In India, Centre Tells Lok Sabha
The minister said the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has asked states to streamline and expedite the issuance of such certificates, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat, are the only states issuing the Denotified, Nomadic and semi-notified Tribes (DNTs) community certificates, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
In response to a query in Lok Sabha on whether it is a fact that DNTs communities across the country had repeatedly raised the issue of community certificates not being provided during the last few years, the Minister while acknowledging it, stated that the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has, from time to time, issued instructions to the States/ Union Territories (UTs) to streamline and expedite the issuance of such certificates.
"Most members of the De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes listed in the report of the National Commission for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (NCDNT), Idate Commission, are included in the SC, ST or OBC categories and therefore, are eligible to avail benefits under welfare schemes targeted at these communities. However, in the absence of DNT community certificates, eligible persons are often unable to avail benefits of schemes specifically meant for DNT communities," he said.
In reply to another question whether it is a fact that even now only seven States are issuing DNT community certificates, the Minister said, As per the information available, only seven States, namely Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat, are issuing DNT community certificates. "
Verma disclosed that recently, the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have issued notifications recognising DNT communities in their respective states.
The Minister said the remaining States/UTs have been requested to issue DNT community certificates to eligible persons in a time-bound manner after due verification of credentials, so that eligible beneficiaries may avail the benefits of welfare schemes of the State Governments and the Government of India.
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