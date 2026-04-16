'Only 325 Metres Left': Strategic Zojila Tunnel Set For Breakthrough By May-End, 'Handshake' To Link Kashmir And Ladakh
Excavation work for the last stretch of the tunnel bypassing the treacherous Zojila Pass is in its final stage.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Srinagar: The strategically vital Zojila Tunnel, one of the country's most ambitious high-altitude infrastructure projects connecting Kashmir and Ladakh is set to cross a defining milestone by the end of May with the excavation work in its final stretch.
Constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet in the Himalayas, the 13.153-km tunnel is designed to provide year-round connectivity on the crucial Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway. It bypasses the snowbound and avalanche-prone Zojila Pass that routinely cuts off Ladakh for months each winter.
Project developer Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) said only around 325 metres of excavation remains before the tunnel witnesses its "breakthrough" moment, when digging teams advancing from the Kashmir and Ladakh sides finally meet underground.
MEIL Joint Chief Operating Officer Harpal Singh said the project team is racing against time under extreme mountain conditions to achieve the target.
"We are hopeful that the excavation work will be completed by the end of May. Only a small stretch now remains, and once the two faces meet, it will mark the breakthrough stage, what engineers often call the 'handshake' moment," Singh said.
He said the symbolic joining of the Baltal and Minamarg sides would be more than an engineering success.
"It will represent the nearing fulfilment of a decades-old dream of reliable, all-weather road access to Ladakh. Our teams are working round the clock despite freezing temperatures, difficult geology, and the constant threat of avalanches to ensure the milestone is achieved on schedule," he added.
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has pegged the total cost of the project, including 17.03 km of approach roads, at Rs 6,809.69 crore. The full project is scheduled for completion by mid September 2026, after which travel between Srinagar and Leh via Drass and Kargil is expected to become significantly safer and faster.
The tunnel's strategic importance extends far beyond civilian travel.
The Zojila Tunnel is regarded as a game-changing link for Ladakh, a region that remains heavily dependent on weather windows for surface access. Every winter, heavy snowfall shuts the Zojila Pass, isolating Kargil and Leh from Kashmir and disrupting civilian supplies, medical access, tourism, and troop movement.
Once operational, the tunnel will ensure uninterrupted movement of essential goods, fuel tankers, emergency services, and military convoys to the border region, which shares sensitive frontiers with both China and Pakistan. In strategic terms, it will sharply improve India’s ability to move heavy defence equipment and personnel through the Kargil-Drass sector in all seasons. This factor is considered critical since the Kargil conflict and amid continuing security sensitivities in Ladakh.
Officials associated with the project said the tunnel is also becoming an economic lifeline for local communities, with more than 1,000 local residents currently employed through contractors and associated agencies.
Beyond employment, the project is expected to transform the broader economy of the region. Traders, transporters, hoteliers, and tourism stakeholders in Sonamarg, Drass, Kargil, and Leh are expected to benefit from predictable year-round road access, something the current Zojila axis has never been able to guarantee.
The urgency of the project was once again underlined last month when a snow avalanche at Zojila Pass killed seven people and injured five others, exposing the persistent dangers of the existing mountain route. The incident prompted Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa to describe it as "a stark reminder of the risks commuters face on the present alignment."
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