ETV Bharat / bharat

'Only 325 Metres Left': Strategic Zojila Tunnel Set For Breakthrough By May-End, 'Handshake' To Link Kashmir And Ladakh

A view of the portals of Zojila Tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The strategically vital Zojila Tunnel, one of the country's most ambitious high-altitude infrastructure projects connecting Kashmir and Ladakh is set to cross a defining milestone by the end of May with the excavation work in its final stretch.

Constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet in the Himalayas, the 13.153-km tunnel is designed to provide year-round connectivity on the crucial Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway. It bypasses the snowbound and avalanche-prone Zojila Pass that routinely cuts off Ladakh for months each winter.

Project developer Hyderabad based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) said only around 325 metres of excavation remains before the tunnel witnesses its "breakthrough" moment, when digging teams advancing from the Kashmir and Ladakh sides finally meet underground.

MEIL Joint Chief Operating Officer Harpal Singh said the project team is racing against time under extreme mountain conditions to achieve the target.

"We are hopeful that the excavation work will be completed by the end of May. Only a small stretch now remains, and once the two faces meet, it will mark the breakthrough stage, what engineers often call the 'handshake' moment," Singh said.

He said the symbolic joining of the Baltal and Minamarg sides would be more than an engineering success.

"It will represent the nearing fulfilment of a decades-old dream of reliable, all-weather road access to Ladakh. Our teams are working round the clock despite freezing temperatures, difficult geology, and the constant threat of avalanches to ensure the milestone is achieved on schedule," he added.