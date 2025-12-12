ETV Bharat / bharat

Only 11 Train Accidents Till November In 2025-26 As Safety Accorded Highest Priority: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The number of train accidents has come down significantly from 135 in 2014-15 to 11 in 2025-26 till November as safety is accorded the highest priority, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

While responding to questions about whether the Union government has taken adequate safety measures to ensure zero accidents in railways, Vaishnaw said that as a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents.

“Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25. It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 were 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (upto November, 2025),” the railway minister said.

He added, “Another important index showing improved safety in train operations is accidents per million train kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement of approximately 73 per cent during the said period.”

Vaishnaw detailed various measures taken to enhance the safety in train operations, including significant increase in the expenditure on safety-related activities over the year.