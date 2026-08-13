'Only 1 Bill Saw Debate,' Govt Blames Congress for Disrupting House During Monsoon Session
Rijiju said the government was not happy with the level of discussions in Parliament, as it has seen very poor productivity.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday blamed the Congress for "unfairly disrupting" House proceedings during the Monsoon Session and said it was for the first time in the country that the opposition was "running away" from debate when the government wanted discussion.
Addressing a press conference after both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Rijiju said the government was not happy with the level of discussions in Parliament as it has seen very poor productivity. Productivity in Lok Sabha was 19 per cent, and in Rajya Sabha 39 per cent, he said.
"For the first time, we have seen the Opposition running away from debate in Parliament when the government wanted discussions. Congress is solely responsible for unfairly disrupting the proceedings," he said. The minister said 12 bills were passed during the Monsoon Session, but sadly only one saw discussions in both Houses.
The Monsoon Session, which started on July 20, has seen prolonged disruptions in both Houses. The opposition protests initially started over the NEET paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
It later pressed for a discussion on the police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House, and their statements. To break the logjam, the government on Monday offered a debate on the NEET paper leak and related issues and a reply by Shah, but it was rejected by the Congress.
A similar attempt was made on Wednesday too, but failed as the principal opposition party turned down the proposal again, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asserting that the youth want to know who ordered that the "protesting students be shot at" with pellet guns.
He said the opposition was not interested in listening to Shah's "imagination and lecture" in Parliament. If Shah ordered that the students be shot at, he is culpable, and if he did not, he is incompetent, Gandhi said. "In both cases, he should resign," the Congress leader said.
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