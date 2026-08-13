ETV Bharat / bharat

'Only 1 Bill Saw Debate,' Govt Blames Congress for Disrupting House During Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday blamed the Congress for "unfairly disrupting" House proceedings during the Monsoon Session and said it was for the first time in the country that the opposition was "running away" from debate when the government wanted discussion.

Addressing a press conference after both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Rijiju said the government was not happy with the level of discussions in Parliament as it has seen very poor productivity. Productivity in Lok Sabha was 19 per cent, and in Rajya Sabha 39 per cent, he said.

"For the first time, we have seen the Opposition running away from debate in Parliament when the government wanted discussions. Congress is solely responsible for unfairly disrupting the proceedings," he said. The minister said 12 bills were passed during the Monsoon Session, but sadly only one saw discussions in both Houses.

The Monsoon Session, which started on July 20, has seen prolonged disruptions in both Houses. The opposition protests initially started over the NEET paper leak and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.