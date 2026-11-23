ETV Bharat / bharat

Online Grooming, Sexual Exploitation Of Children Under Scanner As I4C Issues Cyber Safety Warning

New Delhi: Online strangers seeking private meetings with children, demanding intimate photographs or threatening to circulate personal images could be attempting to exploit them through cybercrime. With children exposed to social media and online communication platforms, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has stepped up awareness efforts against online grooming, sexual exploitation and digital blackmail involving minors.

Through its Cyber Dost awareness campaign, I4C stressed how online predators attempt to gain children's trust before exploiting them. The campaign advises children against meeting strangers they encounter online, sharing personal information or private photographs, and giving in to demands for money when threatened with the circulation of their images.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which shows that 1,238 cases were registered under the Information Technology Act in connection with cybercrimes against children in 2024. Of these, 1,099 cases involved publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, accounting for nearly 89 per cent of the total.

India recorded 1,87,702 cases of crimes against children in 2024, compared with 1,77,335 in 2023, marking an increase of 5.8 per cent. The number of such crimes has risen by more than 46 per cent since 2020, when 1,28,531 cases were registered.

An analysis of NCRB data by Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-governmental organisation working to promote children's rights, showed that Chhattisgarh recorded the highest number of cybercrimes against children in 2024, with 268 cases. It was followed by Rajasthan (174), Delhi (151), Uttar Pradesh (137) and Kerala (92). These five states accounted for 66.4 per cent of the reported cases.

In August 2026, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create an obscene image of a minor girl and threatening to circulate it on social media.

According to the police, the accused contacted the girl through social media in December 2023 and then used the morphed image to blackmail her. He allegedly extorted around Rs 1.2 lakh from her over a period of two-and-a-half years.

The victim eventually approached the police, following which the accused was arrested. In another case, police arrested a 22-year-old man in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district for allegedly sexually exploiting minor children and creating obscene videos of them.