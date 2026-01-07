ETV Bharat / bharat

Online Application For CUET UG 2026 Open Till January 30

Kota: The online application for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 is being accepted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website till January 30. Through the test, candidates will be able to opt for admission to undergraduate courses in 212 universities across the country, apart from the campuses of six major central institutions.

Examination expert Kamal Singh Chauhan said the exam will provide admission to 48 central, 35 state, 26 deemed and 103 private universities and over 20 campuses of six central institutions. "Approximately lakh students take admission in these universities and institutions. The major universities offering admission through CUET have received good rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with over a dozen universities included in the top 100. Eight universities or institutions included in the top 20 are also offering admission through CUET UG," he added.

Chauhan said the list of universities offering admission includes five in the NIRF top 10. This includes Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. "Admission to the University of Hyderabad and Chandigarh University is also available through CUET UG. The central universities included are located in almost all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. The state universities included are Jammu University, Ladakh University, Dibrugarh University, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (Bengaluru), and Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice (Jodhpur)," he added.

Chauhan said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has more than 10 institutions across the country offering undergraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, community science, food nutrition and dietetics, sericulture, natural farming, agri-business management, fisheries, B.Tech in agricultural engineering, dairy and food technology and biotechnology. Admission to these courses can be taken through CUET UG. ICAR ranks 16 in NIRF.