ETV Bharat / bharat

Onion Prices Soar To Rs 60-65 Per Kg In Delhi, Kitchens Feel Price Pinch As Supplies Tighten

New Delhi: Onion prices have been steadily rising in the national capital. A month ago, onions were selling for Rs 35-40 per kg, but prices have now risen to Rs 60-65 per kg. The rising price of onions has become a concern for people in Delhi, as onions are an essential part of everyday cooking. The increase is putting additional pressure on household kitchen budgets.

When the ETV Bharat team visited the Tekhand vegetable market in Okhla, it found that green vegetables were still relatively affordable, but onion prices had been rising continuously. Customers were seen buying onions despite the higher prices.

According to one seller, Arif, onions are currently being sold at Rs 60 per kg, compared with Rs 35-40 earlier. He said onion supply in the market has declined, driving prices up, and warned that prices could rise further.

A customer, Shatrughan, said he bought onions for Rs 60 per kg, whereas they were available for Rs 40 just a few days ago. He said shopkeepers indicated prices could rise further, while other green vegetables were also gradually becoming expensive.

Vegetable seller Ramnath said customers who earlier bought onions by the kilogram are now purchasing only half a kilogram. "This also affects our business, but what can we do? Inflation is rising. People who eat onions will continue to eat them, though those who used to consume more may now buy less," he said.

Another customer, Surendra, said sugar prices had also increased from around Rs 40 per kg to Rs 65-70 per kg, while onions had reached Rs 60 per kg. He alleged that prices of essential items were rising rapidly while people's incomes were not increasing.

Delhi Government Plans Action If Prices Rise Further

The Delhi government has decided to monitor the availability and prices of onions and sugar. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to prepare an action plan to make onions available through camps at different locations if prices rise further.