Onion Prices Soar To Rs 60-65 Per Kg In Delhi, Kitchens Feel Price Pinch As Supplies Tighten
Maharashtra rains have disrupted onion transportation to Delhi, while traders report reduced arrivals and consumers cut purchases amid rising household expenses.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Onion prices have been steadily rising in the national capital. A month ago, onions were selling for Rs 35-40 per kg, but prices have now risen to Rs 60-65 per kg. The rising price of onions has become a concern for people in Delhi, as onions are an essential part of everyday cooking. The increase is putting additional pressure on household kitchen budgets.
When the ETV Bharat team visited the Tekhand vegetable market in Okhla, it found that green vegetables were still relatively affordable, but onion prices had been rising continuously. Customers were seen buying onions despite the higher prices.
According to one seller, Arif, onions are currently being sold at Rs 60 per kg, compared with Rs 35-40 earlier. He said onion supply in the market has declined, driving prices up, and warned that prices could rise further.
A customer, Shatrughan, said he bought onions for Rs 60 per kg, whereas they were available for Rs 40 just a few days ago. He said shopkeepers indicated prices could rise further, while other green vegetables were also gradually becoming expensive.
Vegetable seller Ramnath said customers who earlier bought onions by the kilogram are now purchasing only half a kilogram. "This also affects our business, but what can we do? Inflation is rising. People who eat onions will continue to eat them, though those who used to consume more may now buy less," he said.
Another customer, Surendra, said sugar prices had also increased from around Rs 40 per kg to Rs 65-70 per kg, while onions had reached Rs 60 per kg. He alleged that prices of essential items were rising rapidly while people's incomes were not increasing.
Delhi Government Plans Action If Prices Rise Further
The Delhi government has decided to monitor the availability and prices of onions and sugar. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to prepare an action plan to make onions available through camps at different locations if prices rise further.
The government said it will procure onions from NAFED if needed and sell them at the procurement price, while covering transportation and related expenses. Officials have also been directed to monitor onion supplies reaching Delhi, ensure stocks reach markets and take action against hoarding.
The government said there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar in the capital.
Why Onion Prices Are Rising
The rise in onion prices is linked to the end of the current season, lower arrivals than last year, and weather-related disruptions. Farmers have also suffered greater losses due to changing weather conditions. Rain in Maharashtra has further affected transportation and supplies to Delhi.
Traders said if onion supplies from Maharashtra do not return to normal in the coming days, retail prices in Delhi could rise further.
The Centre has started moving onion buffer stocks from Maharashtra to Delhi through dedicated railway rakes under the "Kanda Express" initiative. The first consignment of around 800 tonnes is scheduled to reach Delhi on Wednesday, with onions to be sold at Rs 35 per kg through NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar outlets.
The move comes as rain in Maharashtra has disrupted transportation and affected onion arrivals in Delhi. Traders said wholesale onion prices have risen to around Rs 50 per kg from Rs 25 earlier, while alternative supplies from Alwar and southern states remain limited.
The Centre maintains onion buffer stocks to control prices when supplies tighten. The Centre has maintained about 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion buffer stock for 2026. The government has said onion availability remains comfortable for domestic demand, with estimated 2025-26 production at 307.37 lakh tonnes, broadly similar to the previous year's 307.67 lakh tonnes.
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