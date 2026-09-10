ETV Bharat / bharat

Onion Prices Likely To Stay High Until November As Crop Damage, Storage Losses Hit Supply Across India

New Delhi: After LPG cylinder, oil and sugar price rise, onions are now putting pressure on household budgets, with prices steeply rising owing to weather-related crop damage, storage losses and gaps in market supply.

The price rise has forced the government to intervene and provide onions to consumers at controlled prices. Earlier this week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the government has sold about 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in the first ten days of a subsidised sale aimed at curbing skyrocketing prices. The Centre, through its agencies NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), is reportedly sitting on a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion for 2026.

People's Voices

Mukesh, a vegetable seller, said that in 2024, they used to sell onion at Rs 80 a kilo because of war, and every year the prices get high because of climate or external disturbance. "The mandi gave us onions at high prices, that's why we have to sell them at high prices. Right now, the onion price is 60/kg," he said.

Neha, who had come to buy onions, said, "It's not just about onions. Everything has become so expensive that we are being forced to cut down on our purchases."

Another consumer, Rajni, said that while lower-quality onions are available at cheaper prices, good-quality onions are becoming increasingly unaffordable. "What can we do? We cannot afford to buy the better-quality onions," she said.

Labourers carry sacks of onion for sale at Ghazipur vegetable market in New Delhi (File/ANI)

Farmers have also been severely hit. "Think about the farmers. They put in so much effort, but they are not getting fair money. We have the option to eat less or avoid onions, but for them, onions are their source of income," said another consumer Kartik.

Unpredictable Weather Hits Major Growing Regions

Maharashtra is India's largest onion-producing state, followed by major producing states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These regions have increasingly experienced unpredictable weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and dry spells.

Agronomist Jamil Husain said erratic rainfall is creating alternating periods of waterlogging and moisture stress for onion crops. "Excess water reduces oxygen in the soil, affects nutrient uptake and increases the risk of disease and rot, while dry spells can restrict bulb development. These conditions can result in smaller bulbs, lower yields and poorer storage quality," he said.

Experts said that even if total onion production remains similar to the previous year, prices can rise because of delayed arrivals, seasonal supply gaps, quality deterioration and storage losses. The issue is, therefore, not only the total annual production, but also when and where good-quality onions are available.

The upcoming kharif crop also faces risks from uneven rainfall, waterlogging, crop damage and delayed harvesting. "Onion prices could remain volatile over the next two to three months until kharif arrivals become regular," Husain said.

Healthy Soil And Better Water Management

Husain further explained, "Low-cost climate resilience begins with healthy soil and better water management. Increasing organic matter, improving drainage, using suitable mulch, adopting moisture-based irrigation and selecting waterlogging-tolerant varieties can help reduce weather-related losses."