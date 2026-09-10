Onion Prices Likely To Stay High Until November As Crop Damage, Storage Losses Hit Supply Across India
Traders and experts say prices could remain volatile until fresh arrivals from major producing regions improve the supply, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
New Delhi: After LPG cylinder, oil and sugar price rise, onions are now putting pressure on household budgets, with prices steeply rising owing to weather-related crop damage, storage losses and gaps in market supply.
The price rise has forced the government to intervene and provide onions to consumers at controlled prices. Earlier this week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the government has sold about 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in the first ten days of a subsidised sale aimed at curbing skyrocketing prices. The Centre, through its agencies NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), is reportedly sitting on a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion for 2026.
People's Voices
Mukesh, a vegetable seller, said that in 2024, they used to sell onion at Rs 80 a kilo because of war, and every year the prices get high because of climate or external disturbance. "The mandi gave us onions at high prices, that's why we have to sell them at high prices. Right now, the onion price is 60/kg," he said.
Neha, who had come to buy onions, said, "It's not just about onions. Everything has become so expensive that we are being forced to cut down on our purchases."
Another consumer, Rajni, said that while lower-quality onions are available at cheaper prices, good-quality onions are becoming increasingly unaffordable. "What can we do? We cannot afford to buy the better-quality onions," she said.
Farmers have also been severely hit. "Think about the farmers. They put in so much effort, but they are not getting fair money. We have the option to eat less or avoid onions, but for them, onions are their source of income," said another consumer Kartik.
Unpredictable Weather Hits Major Growing Regions
Maharashtra is India's largest onion-producing state, followed by major producing states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These regions have increasingly experienced unpredictable weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and dry spells.
Agronomist Jamil Husain said erratic rainfall is creating alternating periods of waterlogging and moisture stress for onion crops. "Excess water reduces oxygen in the soil, affects nutrient uptake and increases the risk of disease and rot, while dry spells can restrict bulb development. These conditions can result in smaller bulbs, lower yields and poorer storage quality," he said.
Experts said that even if total onion production remains similar to the previous year, prices can rise because of delayed arrivals, seasonal supply gaps, quality deterioration and storage losses. The issue is, therefore, not only the total annual production, but also when and where good-quality onions are available.
The upcoming kharif crop also faces risks from uneven rainfall, waterlogging, crop damage and delayed harvesting. "Onion prices could remain volatile over the next two to three months until kharif arrivals become regular," Husain said.
Healthy Soil And Better Water Management
Husain further explained, "Low-cost climate resilience begins with healthy soil and better water management. Increasing organic matter, improving drainage, using suitable mulch, adopting moisture-based irrigation and selecting waterlogging-tolerant varieties can help reduce weather-related losses."
"Such measures can also help farmers reduce their dependence on external inputs while improving the crop's ability to withstand changing weather conditions," he added.
What Govt Can Do?
Gokul Patnaik, chairman of Global Agrisystem, said the government needs to focus on building water-resilient farms through better drainage and soil-health management. Improving scientific storage can also reduce post-harvest losses and extend the period for which onions remain available in the market, he said.
According to Patnaik, timely monitoring of arrivals, stocks and crop conditions can help the government respond before shortages turn into sharp price increases.
Patnaik also stressed the need for a clear and transparent pricing system so that farmers receive a reasonable return instead of bearing the impact of sudden changes in market prices.
He said better agricultural markets and connectivity between different regions can also help. "Farmers often depend on middlemen to sell their produce, while onions may remain in surplus in one region and face high demand in another. Improving market linkages could allow farmers to reach more buyers and help move onions to areas where demand is high," he said.
Present Challenges
Abhimanyu Gupta of Naveen Mandi Trading Company said onion stocks during May-June were affected by rainfall and excessive heat, which caused stored onions to rot. "By March-April, available stocks were already insufficient to meet market demand, leading to a shortage," he cited.
He said the upcoming harvest from South Bengaluru is also weak due to inadequate rainfall. "Although farmers had good sowing, unfavourable weather affected harvesting, resulting in smaller bulbs and lower quantities, which also reduced the earnings of farmers," he said.
Abhimanyu mentioned that the situation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is currently not favourable either. "The next major harvest is expected around November, and prices could remain high until then. Existing government and farmer stocks are insufficient to ease prices. With adequate water, onion size could improve from around 25-30 mm to 45-50 mm," he said.
What Steps Can Be Taken?
Abhimanyu suggested that government-held onions should be sold directly to consumers through retail outlets instead of being routed through large traders, citing that this could help control prices until the new crop arrives.
He further suggested supplying onions directly in Delhi-NCR and other high-demand areas, with ration cards also being considered for targeted distribution to families if this initiative works. He also recommended using Mother Dairy outlets and small vehicles such as tempos to improve last-mile supply.
According to him, better monitoring and a fixed retail price could help prevent excessive margins and keep onion prices under control. "Fresh arrivals from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bengal during October-November might improve supply and bring down prices," he hoped.
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