ETV Bharat / bharat

Ongoing Middle East Crisis Hits Firozabad Glass Works

Firozabad: The ongoing Middle East crisis has had a devastating impact on the famous glass work units of Firozabad. The city is internationally known for its glass bangles and other glass products.

The units here are facing a severe energy and transportation crisis. Gas supply problems, rising manufacturing costs and declining orders from the foreign markets have increased the worries of the entrepreneurs of this more than Rs 10,000-crore glass business.

Firozabad's glass industry reportedly employs roughly 1.5-5 lakh people directly and indirectly, with over 50 per cent of the city's overall population relying on it for their livelihood.

The glass factories rely on natural gas. The glass furnaces must operate at extremely high temperatures which makes it difficult to halt production if gas supplies are disrupted. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has impacted the gas supplies and international shipping.

Those associated with the glass industry disclosed that the impact of the Iran, US and Israel war isn't limited to gas prices and availability. Uncertainty in the international market and disruptions in sea routes are also causing problems for exporters. The exports of glass bangles, decorative items, candle stands, vases, household items and other glass products made in Firozabad are suffering.