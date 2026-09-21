ETV Bharat / bharat

ONGC Strikes Gas In Deep Waters Of Mahanadi Basin, Hardeep Puri Says Major Milestone For India’s Offshore Energy Exploration

New Delhi: With the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) striking gas in the deep waters of the Mahanadi Basin, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday termed it a major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration.

In a post on X, Hardeep Puri said the discovery, along with other finds in the area, opens up the potential for cluster development through shared facilities. He said ONGC continues to unlock new domestic energy sources as a part of the Samudra Manthan initiative launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A major milestone for India’s offshore energy exploration! ONGC continues to unlock new domestic energy sources by exploring India’s deep and ultra-deepwater frontiers as a part of the Samudra Manthan initiative launched under the visionary guidance of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji,” Puri said, responding to a post by ONGC.

The Minister congratulated ONGC for the discovery.

“The discovery, along with other finds in the area, opens up the potential for cluster development through shared facilities under the PNG Rules, 2025, providing a pathway to bring deepwater resources into production more efficiently. Kudos to Team ONGC!” he said.

ONGC earlier announced that its current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin is flowing gas with encouraging rates. “ONGC strikes gas in the deep waters of Mahanadi Basin. MDW-28, the maiden well of ONGC’s current deepwater campaign in the Mahanadi Basin, is flowing gas with encouraging rates and sustained reservoir pressure,” it said in a post on X.