ETV Bharat / bharat

ONGC Begins Andaman Offshore Drilling, Scouts Global Tech Partners To Boost Western Offshore Output

ONGC recently spudded the stratigraphic well AND-P-1 on January 27, 2026, in the deepwater Andaman offshore basin, around 267 nautical miles from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ( Representational Image/AFP )

By Surabhi Gupta

Goa: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is accelerating efforts across frontier exploration, offshore redevelopment and global technical partnerships as it seeks to arrest production decline from ageing fields while strengthening India’s long-term energy security.

In a significant milestone for domestic exploration, ONGC has successfully spudded a critical stratigraphic well in the frontier Andaman offshore region, even as it scouts for global technical partners to revive production from its western offshore assets and deploys advanced digital technologies to optimise operations.

Andaman Offshore: Testing India’s Frontier Energy Potential

ONGC recently spudded the stratigraphic well AND-P-1 on January 27, 2026, in the deepwater Andaman offshore basin, around 267 nautical miles from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The operation forms a key part of the government’s Samudra Manthan campaign, aimed at unlocking India’s untapped offshore hydrocarbon potential and reducing dependence on energy imports.

The Andaman basin is considered geologically complex and logistically challenging, with steep water depths, difficult seabed conditions and limited existing infrastructure. However, it is also seen as one of India’s most promising frontier basins, with ONGC having already drilled three wells in the region, indicating the presence of hydrocarbons.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2026, Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, said while basinal presence and hydrocarbon indications have been established, commercial viability will depend on further seismic interpretation and drilling outcomes.

“Hydrocarbon presence is there, but commerciality in deepwater depends on multiple factors, scale, location, distance from shore and development economics. At this stage, it would be premature to commit timelines or volumes,” Kumar said.

He added that the Andaman region remains a strategic focus area for both the government and ONGC, with further drilling and evaluation decisions to be taken after analysing data from the ongoing stratigraphic well.

Western Offshore Revival: ONGC Looks Beyond Mumbai High

Alongside frontier exploration, ONGC is intensifying efforts to revive production from its mature western offshore fields, which have seen output decline over the years due to depletion and ageing infrastructure.

The company has floated a tender to appoint a Technical Service Provider (TSP) for its western offshore fields, excluding the Mumbai High field, following encouraging results from a similar partnership with BP in Mumbai Offshore.

“We are now in the market for another TSP covering the Western Offshore, excluding Mumbai High. The tender has been floated, and we have personally reached out to the CEOs of 10 major E&P operators, including Shell, BP, Chevron, Exxon and others,” Kumar said.

He clarified that ONGC is not looking for service contractors, but only established exploration and production (E&P) operators with global offshore experience. The bid submission deadline is March 16, with ONGC targeting closure around June, subject to data-room reviews and technical discussions.

The move comes at a time when ONGC is grappling with long-term production decline from legacy assets. The Mumbai High oilfield, discovered in 1974 and producing since 1976, has been a cornerstone of India’s offshore oil production but has faced sustained natural decline.

BP Partnership Delivers Early Gains

To arrest this decline, ONGC appointed BP as the TSP for Mumbai High in April 2025. Under the arrangement, BP operates purely as a technical service provider, with no participating interest in the asset. The agreement includes a fixed fee for the initial two years, after which compensation is linked only to incremental production.

“All ownership remains with ONGC, and national interest has been fully safeguarded,” Kumar said.