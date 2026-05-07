ETV Bharat / bharat

One Year Of Operation Sindoor: PM Modi, Top Ministers Salute Armed Forces; Reaffirm India's Anti-Terror Resolve

New Delhi: One year after Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre on Thursday marked the anniversary with tributes to the armed forces, renewed assertions against terrorism, and a coordinated show of solidarity by senior ministers and government leaders.

To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet ministers updated their X profile pictures with the operation's logo in a show of solidarity and remembrance. The Prime Minister changed his display picture to a commemorative image carrying "Operation Sindoor" and the Tricolour, while several senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, followed suit.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

'India’s Firm Response To Terrorism': PM Modi

Remembering the operation, Prime Minister Modi said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. "A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

He said the operation showcased the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of the armed forces, while also highlighting growing jointness among India's security forces and the benefits of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. "Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," Modi added.

In another post, the Prime Minister said every citizen should take pride in the courage and patriotism displayed by the armed forces during the operation. "The extraordinary victory achieved by India in Operation Sindoor is an inspiring example of the remarkable valour and patriotism of our brave soldiers," he said.

'Powerful Symbol Of National Resolve'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Operation Sindoor as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness" and praised the synergy among the armed forces. "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation," Rajnath said in a post on X.

He said the operation reflected "unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services", adding that it set "a benchmark for modern military operations". "Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands as a testament to India's steady advance towards achieving atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the operation an "epochal mission" that would continue to remind India's enemies of the "infallible striking power" of the armed forces.