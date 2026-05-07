One Year Of Operation Sindoor: PM Modi, Top Ministers Salute Armed Forces; Reaffirm India's Anti-Terror Resolve
On Operation Sindoor's anniversary, PM Modi and senior ministers updated social media display pictures while saluting India's military response to terrorism.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
New Delhi: One year after Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre on Thursday marked the anniversary with tributes to the armed forces, renewed assertions against terrorism, and a coordinated show of solidarity by senior ministers and government leaders.
To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet ministers updated their X profile pictures with the operation's logo in a show of solidarity and remembrance. The Prime Minister changed his display picture to a commemorative image carrying "Operation Sindoor" and the Tricolour, while several senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, followed suit.
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026
Operation Sindoor reflected…
'India’s Firm Response To Terrorism': PM Modi
Remembering the operation, Prime Minister Modi said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. "A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour," the Prime Minister wrote on X.
He said the operation showcased the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of the armed forces, while also highlighting growing jointness among India's security forces and the benefits of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. "Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," Modi added.
In another post, the Prime Minister said every citizen should take pride in the courage and patriotism displayed by the armed forces during the operation. "The extraordinary victory achieved by India in Operation Sindoor is an inspiring example of the remarkable valour and patriotism of our brave soldiers," he said.
'Powerful Symbol Of National Resolve'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Operation Sindoor as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness" and praised the synergy among the armed forces. "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation," Rajnath said in a post on X.
On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2026
He said the operation reflected "unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services", adding that it set "a benchmark for modern military operations". "Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands as a testament to India's steady advance towards achieving atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," he said.
Home Minister Amit Shah called the operation an "epochal mission" that would continue to remind India's enemies of the "infallible striking power" of the armed forces.
"History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam," Shah said. "This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower," he added.
#OperationSindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2026
History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and…
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also updated his profile picture on X to commemorate the anniversary and posted the hashtag "NewProfilePic" alongside the Operation Sindoor image.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also joined the coordinated social media tribute campaign by updating their display pictures with the Operation Sindoor commemorative image.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the operation demonstrated India's "undaunted resolve" under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. "Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India's undaunted resolve under the firm and decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji to deliver a crushing blow to the perpetrators of violence against Indian citizens," Puri wrote on X.
He said the operation showed that India would never allow the "evil design of terrorists" to succeed and added that the strikes gave "new hope and direction to the world's fight against terrorism".
Army Recalls 'Justice Served'; Operation Details
#OperationSindoor— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2026
India’s resolute response calibrated and precise.
Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people.#JusticeServed
Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fegLXxMJjm
The Indian Army marked the anniversary by releasing a video recalling the operation and the events leading to the military strikes. "India's resolute response, calibrated and precise. Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people," the Army said in a post on X. "Justice served. Jai Hind", it added.
The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff described Operation Sindoor as a "symbol of national resolve", while the Army video highlighted the planning and coordination behind the precision strikes. The video also featured Prime Minister Modi’s warning issued after the Pahalgam terror attack: "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers."
Another statement from the Prime Minister featured in the video reiterated India’s position on cross-border terrorism: "Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood will not flow together."
Officials said nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed and more than 100 terrorists were killed during the operation. The targets included Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke and terror facilities in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber and Sarjal.
India described the military response as "focused, measured and non-escalatory", with officials stressing that the strikes were based on meticulous intelligence inputs and designed to minimise collateral damage.
Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks, shelling and UAV strikes targeting Indian civilian and military areas, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries. Indian forces responded with retaliatory strikes that destroyed radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala before a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10 following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both sides.
Officials said Operation Sindoor unfolded across land, air and sea, showcasing coordinated action by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.
Over the past year, India also successfully tested several strategic weapons, including the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of striking targets over 5,000 km away. Officials said lessons from Operation Sindoor continue to shape India’s combat readiness, air defence strategy and future warfare capabilities.
Also Read: