Pilots' Body Raises Questions Over AAIB Probe Into AI 171 Crash; Says It Lacks Technical Expertise
Addressing a presser in Ahmedabad where the crash happened, FIP President CS Randhawa alleged discrepancies regarding the timing of the engine failure in the report.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Ahead of the first anniversary of the tragic crash of the Air India flight AI-171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Federation of Indian Pilots(FIP) on Thursday raised questions over the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau(AAIB) investigation, which it alleged lacked sufficient technical expertise.
The crash on June 12 last year left 260 people dead and several others injured.
Speaking at a press conference here, FIP President CS Randhawa noted that the victims' families have yet to recover from the shock. He expressed his condolences to the families of all those who perished.
Randhawa stated that the preliminary investigation report, released on July 11, 2025, mentioned certain technical issues, “yet answers to many of them remain elusive”. He claimed there were “discrepancies” regarding the timing of the engine failure and other technical details presented in the report.
He further added that the preliminary report attempted to suggest the crash was caused by the fuel switch being turned off. “This portrayal created a public perception that the pilots might have made a mistake. However, the FIP has maintained from the start that the fuel supply cut off on its own—a point they raised repeatedly but which went unheeded,” he said.
The FIP President alleged that the investigation process lacked sufficient technical expertise. According to him, the AAIB investigation team lacked experts capable of conducting an in-depth analysis of such complex aircraft systems. He noted that while two retired officials were appointed for the inquiry, a major accident of this magnitude required specialized technical expertise.
Randhawa stated that during the investigation, a “narrative was created suggesting the pilot was not mentally stable”.
“The FIP had opposed such speculation from the very beginning, maintaining that the investigation should focus on technical flaws and aircraft systems rather than the pilots,” he said.
Randhawa demanded an investigation into all aircraft sharing the same technical profile as the AI-171. He noted that the aircraft's construction and core systems incorporated parts from Boeing, Honeywell, and other companies; however, he alleged that the manufacturing companies were given a clean chit right at the start of the probe.
According to Randhawa, the aircraft's electrical system was not properly examined. Citing the Mangalore plane crash, he pointed out that the pilot was blamed initially in that case as well, and the matter remains sub-judice.
He stated that the FIP possesses “substantial evidence” and has written to the government regarding this issue. He questioned why critical information uncovered during the investigation was not disclosed in a timely manner. He observed a tendency to hold the pilot responsible without concrete evidence whenever a pilot dies in an accident.
The FIP President stated that their “battle against the AAIB continues”, and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation. He emphasized that the “full truth must be revealed to prevent such incidents from recurring globally”. “The fact that the final report has not been released even after a year raises several questions”.
Randhawa also raised concerns regarding compensation and assistance for the families of the deceased. He demanded that Air India should provide adequate support to all affected families and that insisting on formalities like affidavits for compensation was inappropriate.
He further alleged that Vishwas Kumar, the sole survivor of the crash, was subjected to “prolonged questioning by the AAIB”.
Saying that investigative agencies had contacted the pilot's family the very next day, Randhawa said that the family also raised questions regarding the black box investigation, noting that despite claims of the country possessing a decoding system, the black box was sent to the US twice for analysis.
“The FIP asserts that there must be an impartial, transparent, and scientific investigation into the entire incident to ensure justice for the families of the deceased and to take necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future,” emphasised the FIP President.
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