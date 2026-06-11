ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots' Body Raises Questions Over AAIB Probe Into AI 171 Crash; Says It Lacks Technical Expertise

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the first anniversary of the tragic crash of the Air India flight AI-171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Federation of Indian Pilots(FIP) on Thursday raised questions over the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau(AAIB) investigation, which it alleged lacked sufficient technical expertise.

The crash on June 12 last year left 260 people dead and several others injured.

Speaking at a press conference here, FIP President CS Randhawa noted that the victims' families have yet to recover from the shock. He expressed his condolences to the families of all those who perished.

Randhawa stated that the preliminary investigation report, released on July 11, 2025, mentioned certain technical issues, “yet answers to many of them remain elusive”. He claimed there were “discrepancies” regarding the timing of the engine failure and other technical details presented in the report.

He further added that the preliminary report attempted to suggest the crash was caused by the fuel switch being turned off. “This portrayal created a public perception that the pilots might have made a mistake. However, the FIP has maintained from the start that the fuel supply cut off on its own—a point they raised repeatedly but which went unheeded,” he said.

The FIP President alleged that the investigation process lacked sufficient technical expertise. According to him, the AAIB investigation team lacked experts capable of conducting an in-depth analysis of such complex aircraft systems. He noted that while two retired officials were appointed for the inquiry, a major accident of this magnitude required specialized technical expertise.

Randhawa stated that during the investigation, a “narrative was created suggesting the pilot was not mentally stable”.

“The FIP had opposed such speculation from the very beginning, maintaining that the investigation should focus on technical flaws and aircraft systems rather than the pilots,” he said.