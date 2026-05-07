ETV Bharat / bharat

One Year After Op Sindoor, Shelling-Affected Residents Seek More Help From Govt To Build Houses, Bunkers

Uri: The guns have been silent, but for residents living along the Line of Control (LoC), who bore the brunt of cross-border shelling during the India-Pakistan conflict last year, the wounds remain fresh even one year after Operation Sindoor.

With their damaged dwellings yet to be fully repaired, the residents say the financial assistance provided by the government was inadequate and appealed to it to assist them in the speedy construction of their homes and safety bunkers for future exigencies.

Residents of Salamabad Uri, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, say they were suffering as their houses remain in poor condition after being damaged in the shelling carried out by Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror targets in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Hundreds of families were affected by the shelling, which started on the intervening night of May 7-8 from the Pakistani side, targeting residential areas, schools, religious structures and commercial properties. At least 15 people were killed, and scores of others were injured.

Talib Hussain, a local, said that while the government provided around Rs 3 lakh for the repair of damaged houses, the amount cannot cover the full construction costs.

"It is exactly a year after the shelling damaged our houses. We still remember the horrors that we faced. Our houses are incomplete. They (the government) gave us Rs 1.30 lakh first and then Rs 2 lakh. What can we do with that?" Hussain said.

He said the residents look towards the government for help. Hussain also flagged the issue of bunkers -- community shelters that provide safe shelter from shelling.

"We don't have bunkers. They should have been constructed first. When firing takes place, the government becomes active and says it will construct bunkers, etc, but nothing has been done on that," the resident said.