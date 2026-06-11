ETV Bharat / bharat

One Year After AI 171 Crash: Diu Families Still Struggle With Loss of 14 Loved Ones

Families in Diu continue to mourn loved ones lost in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash one year ago. ( ETV Bharat )

Diu: One year has passed since the Air India AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 12, 2025, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 residents of the Union Territory of Diu. While the time has moved forward, families who lost their loved ones say the pain remains unchanged.

ETV Bharat visited Diu and spoke to families whose lives were forever altered by the disaster. For many of them, memories of that day continue to bring tears and anxiety, making it difficult to move on.

June 12 remains a dark chapter in their lives. The crash shattered several families within moments, taking away loved ones and leaving behind emotional and financial hardships that continue to haunt them a year later.

Residents of Diu gathered to remember the victims of one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent years. (ETV Bharat)

Fourteen people from Diu lost their lives in the accident, and for their families, the wounds of the tragedy remain far from healed.

ETV Bharat visited Bucharwada in Diu, where the crash victim, Faizan Rafiq, lived. The family lost their young son in the tragedy. Expressing the pain of the past year, Faizan's younger brother, Suleiman Ibrahim, said that memories of Faizan still bring tears to their eyes several times a day.

The family has been left emotionally and financially devastated. Family members said that whenever someone from the family travels abroad, memories of the crash come rushing back. Until the person reaches the destination safely, the family remains anxious.

The family added that Faizan's grandmother suffered severe psychological trauma after the crash and remains bedridden even today. This tragedy not only took away a family member but also robbed the family of its support system and happiness.