One Year After AI 171 Crash: Diu Families Still Struggle With Loss of 14 Loved Ones
Relatives of 14 Diu residents killed in the Air India crash continue to battle grief, trauma and financial hardship.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Diu: One year has passed since the Air India AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 12, 2025, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 residents of the Union Territory of Diu. While the time has moved forward, families who lost their loved ones say the pain remains unchanged.
ETV Bharat visited Diu and spoke to families whose lives were forever altered by the disaster. For many of them, memories of that day continue to bring tears and anxiety, making it difficult to move on.
June 12 remains a dark chapter in their lives. The crash shattered several families within moments, taking away loved ones and leaving behind emotional and financial hardships that continue to haunt them a year later.
Fourteen people from Diu lost their lives in the accident, and for their families, the wounds of the tragedy remain far from healed.
ETV Bharat visited Bucharwada in Diu, where the crash victim, Faizan Rafiq, lived. The family lost their young son in the tragedy. Expressing the pain of the past year, Faizan's younger brother, Suleiman Ibrahim, said that memories of Faizan still bring tears to their eyes several times a day.
The family has been left emotionally and financially devastated. Family members said that whenever someone from the family travels abroad, memories of the crash come rushing back. Until the person reaches the destination safely, the family remains anxious.
The family added that Faizan's grandmother suffered severe psychological trauma after the crash and remains bedridden even today. This tragedy not only took away a family member but also robbed the family of its support system and happiness.
Four Members Of The Jethwa Family Died
Four members of the Jethwa family from Diu's Gandhipara area were among those killed in the crash. The deceased were Girishbhai Jethwa, his wife, Hemakshi Jethwa, his son, Adiv Jethwa and his daughter, Takshvi Jethwa.
Mahendra Jethwa, brother of the deceased Girishbhai, told ETV Bharat that the family had come to Diu for a holiday and was returning to the United Kingdom when the tragedy occurred.
"The incident has left the entire family in deep shock. Even after one year, family members have not been able to come out of the grief, and memories of our loved ones still bring tears to our eyes," he said.
According to family members, Girishbhai's mother was also deeply affected by the tragedy. "She still remains lost in memories of her son and often feels as though she is talking to him on the phone," they said.
Families Continue To Struggle
Diu-based social worker Shantilal Solanki said that 14 residents of Diu lost their lives in the Ahmedabad Air India crash and several families are still facing emotional and financial hardship.
"Some families have fallen into severe financial distress, while many people have still not recovered from the trauma of the tragedy. A year has passed, but the memories remain fresh. The crash has also created fear of air travel among many residents of Diu, and several families still feel nervous about flying," he said.
Only One Survivor From Diu
A total of 15 people from the Union Territory of Diu were travelling on the ill-fated flight. Out of the 15 passengers, only one person, Vishwas Ramesh Bhaliya, survived the crash. He is currently residing in London. The remaining 14 passengers from Diu lost their lives in the tragedy.
14 Diu residents who died in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash
- Chandu Baguane (35): Dagachi village, Diu
- Devji Lachhmane (60): Dagachi village, Diu
- Vanita Kana (55): Jagachi village, Diu
- Santukbhai Bika: Patelwadi, Bucharwada, Diu
- Valubai Rama: Patelwadi, Bucharwada, Diu
- Ramila Premji Vasaramo (60): Fudam village, Diu
- Girish Lalji Jethwa (35): Gandhipara, Diu
- Hemakshi Shantibhai Jethwa (30): Gandhipara, Diu
- Adiv Girish Jethwa (5): Gandhipara, Diu
- Takshvi Girish Jethwa (3): Gandhipara, Diu
- Ajay Kumar Bhaliya (35): Patelwadi, Bucharwada, Diu
- Manish Babu (35): Patelwadi, Bucharwada, Diu
- Manav Amrutlal (25): Vanakbara, Diu
- Faizan Rafiq (25): Dagachi, Diu
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