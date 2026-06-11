ETV Bharat / bharat

'AI 171 Crash': One Year After Families Of Victims And Those In Rescue Operation Unable To Overcome Trauma

Ahmedabad: One year after the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, people are recalling their pain, the horror and the continuing void in their lives even as they await the details of the investigation into it. There is no way they can overcome the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew along with 19 people on the ground died in this horrific accident. Only one passenger, Vishwaskumar Ramesh, survived the ordeal.

Among those killed on the ill-fated London bound Air India flight AI-171 were Syed Inayat Ali, his wife Nafisa Syed and their two children. The family lived in London and had come to Ahmedabad for a two-month stay to celebrate Eid.

Nafisa's brother Muzaffar Syed recalled, "I had booked their flight to London. When I came to know that a plane had crashed, I immediately checked the plane's number and when I saw that it was the same number, I immediately left for the spot."

He added, "While I was on my way to the airport, I learnt that everyone had been taken to the Civil Hospital. I went to the Civil Hospital and checked everyone's names but I couldn't find them. We searched for them for hours. Later, we came to know that everyone except one person had died in the plane crash. After that, we would go to the Civil Hospital every day to collect the bodies which we got on the tenth day."

He disclosed that Air India has given the family Rs 25 lakh as compensation and the Tata Group has given Rs 1 crore to the family. “We are still awaiting the final investigation report. Four members of our family are gone. We miss them every day. My father cries every day remembering them. We no longer hold any functions at home. We live our lives with their memories."