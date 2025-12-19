ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Week Deadline': Union Minister Cracks Whip On Officials Over Delhi-NCR’s Toxic Air

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the persistence of poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps to ensure visible improvement in the air quality situation across the region within a week.

The Minister issued the directive at a high-level meeting, chaired by him to undertake a detailed review of Action Plans of the State Governments of NCT Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, along with concerned Municipal Bodies, for tackling the prevailing adverse air pollution situation in Delhi-NCR.This was the fourth in a series of such review meetings, conducted on a structured set of parameters in the prescribed format, as directed by the Minister in the earlier meeting held on December 3.

He directed the authorities to remove dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste lying on roads, containment of biomass burning, and strict enforcement of construction bans during high pollution periods.

Individual officers were asked to be assigned responsibility for Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs), supported by GPS tracking, to ensure efficient road cleaning and dust control. Public representatives were to be involved to strengthen accountability, he desired.

The CAQM was advised to issue guidance to Municipal Bodies to not permit demolition activities unless C&D waste collection sub-centres are available within a 10 km radius. C&D activities are to be banned during October–December, and CAQM was asked to explore engagement of start-ups and the private sector for innovative C&D waste management solutions through stakeholder consultations.