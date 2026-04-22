On The Cards: One Ticket For Every Mode Of Public Transport
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has invited tenders for appointing a consultant to develop the app.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: City residents can soon use any transport facility, like RTC bus, Metro, MMTS, Ola and Uber, with a single ticket. The Unified Metropolitan Development Authority (UMTA) is making necessary common mobility app available for this. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority invited tenders for the appointment of a consultant to develop the app. Through this app, one can buy a ticket and travel from anywhere in the service of their choice.
Speciality Of The App
If a person wants to go from Ameerpet to Suchitra Junction, currently he has to catch a bus or metro to Secunderabad, and from there he has to take an auto or cab on Ola or Uber. If he wants to go at a lower cost, he should go by bus.
With the introduction of the app, one can just download the common mobility app on smartphone and enter the destination. The information flashed will tell him or her how to reach those places, how far the Metro or MMTS and bus services are, and how to go from there.
If you book a ticket and pay for it in the app itself, you will get a QR code. You can use it to travel on Metro, MMTS and RTC.
After reaching a certain area, you can travel on the ticket you bought first without having to book Ola or Uber separately. By the time the passengers reach the respective station, the respective aggregators will be ready there. Their complete details will also be visible in the app.
Earlier, the government had introduced the ‘Mee Ticket’ mobile app. Tickets can be purchased through this app for visiting public parks, temples and historical places in the city. These services will also be integrated in the common mobility app.