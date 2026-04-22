ETV Bharat / bharat

On The Cards: One Ticket For Every Mode Of Public Transport

Through this app, one can buy a ticket and travel from anywhere in the service of their choice ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: City residents can soon use any transport facility, like RTC bus, Metro, MMTS, Ola and Uber, with a single ticket. The Unified Metropolitan Development Authority (UMTA) is making necessary common mobility app available for this. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority invited tenders for the appointment of a consultant to develop the app. Through this app, one can buy a ticket and travel from anywhere in the service of their choice.

Speciality Of The App

If a person wants to go from Ameerpet to Suchitra Junction, currently he has to catch a bus or metro to Secunderabad, and from there he has to take an auto or cab on Ola or Uber. If he wants to go at a lower cost, he should go by bus.

With the introduction of the app, one can just download the common mobility app on smartphone and enter the destination. The information flashed will tell him or her how to reach those places, how far the Metro or MMTS and bus services are, and how to go from there.