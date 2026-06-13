ETV Bharat / bharat

One Sanskrit Section Mandatory In Classes 6 And 9 Of All Kendriya Vidyalaya

New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has made it mandatory for all its schools to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in classes 6 and 9 under the implementation of the third-language framework for the 2026-27 academic session.

In a circular issued on May 29, the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education said all Kendriya Vidyalayas should have completed the process of taking options from students and parents for the third-language framework (R3).

It said the third language must be either Sanskrit or regional/state language from among the scheduled languages -- different from R1 (Hindi) and R2 (English).

"Students can opt for either Sanskrit or the regional language based on their preference. The requirement is only that there should be at least one Sanskrit section in every school to facilitate the children of transferable employees," a senior official said.

The KVS also sought data on the students' R3 choices through the Samagam portal to re-calculate staff requirement at the school level. The circular said all Vidyalayas are required to submit data of the merged section of Sanskrit and regional languages separately -- based on the third language selected by students for both class 6 and 9.

"Students opting for the same R3 language must be kept in same section for the smooth conduct of classes," the circular said.