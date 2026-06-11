One Phone Call That Led To Global Tragedy: A First-Hand Account Of Air India AI-171 Crash
Ahead of the anniversary of the Air India Flight AI-171 Dreamliner crash, Paresh Dave recounts the horror of reporting from the site.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST|
Updated : June 11, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST
Ahmedabad: It was another summer afternoon in Ahmedabad when people noticed plume of smoke rising above the skyline of the city on June 12, 2025.
It was a routine fire call but it was the deadliest aviation disaster India has witnessed so far. As a journalist, I was on my job and covering city’s historic Rath Yatra. I was interviewing someone when I received a call, 'an Air India Dreamliner AI-171 has crashed into a medical college hostel.'
I knew it was my time to reach the spot and what I saw was twisted metal, shattered lives, and haunting images that would remain etched in memory forever.
Initially, television channels reported the incident as a major fire, but I knew it wasn’t as small as just a fire since I had seen many. In fact, I thought it could be a missile strike given the India-Pakistan tension during Operation Sindoor.
Moments later came the first official confirmation from airport authorities. "Air India Flight AI-171. Two hundred and forty-two people on board. Crashed near Civil Hospital."
The aircraft had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed seconds later into the hostel mess building of B.J. Medical College.
I dispatched reporters and headed toward the scene myself. There were emergency vehicles speeding through the city. There was unusual silence in the noise. Hundreds of meters were covered with the smell of aviation fuel. Ambulance sirens, firefighters' radio calls and the cries of relatives searching for loved ones. It was a moment of tragedy.
Inside the crash compound, the destruction was unbearable. Rescue teams were trying to pull the bodies, and firefighters battled to reduce the flames. Bodies were recovered from the debris and sent to Civil Hospital. Amidst this, parts of the aircraft continued to burn long after the crash. Most victims were unrecognisable. Looking at the positions of the bodies, it appeared they fought to survive till the last moments.
The rescue workers continued operations late into the night searching for survivors. What affected me the most was the dining table of the hostel when students were eating lunch when the aircraft struck. There was fire in the hostel and the tail of the airplane was stuck in the building. I saw plates of food, drinking cups still lying on the floor.
Apart from the tragedy at hand, operational challenges also made the disaster response difficult. Crowd control was one of the biggest challenges. Many visitors entered the area merely to record videos and take photographs, which complicated rescue efforts even more difficult. Throughout the day several senior leaders visited the site including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
By evening authorities had transferred the bodies of the victims to the mortuary while dozens of injured individuals continued receiving treatment. With the sunset, recovery operations wound down and an eerie silence settled over the crash site.
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