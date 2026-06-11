ETV Bharat / bharat

One Phone Call That Led To Global Tragedy: A First-Hand Account Of Air India AI-171 Crash

Ahmedabad: It was another summer afternoon in Ahmedabad when people noticed plume of smoke rising above the skyline of the city on June 12, 2025.

It was a routine fire call but it was the deadliest aviation disaster India has witnessed so far. As a journalist, I was on my job and covering city’s historic Rath Yatra. I was interviewing someone when I received a call, 'an Air India Dreamliner AI-171 has crashed into a medical college hostel.'

I knew it was my time to reach the spot and what I saw was twisted metal, shattered lives, and haunting images that would remain etched in memory forever.

Initially, television channels reported the incident as a major fire, but I knew it wasn’t as small as just a fire since I had seen many. In fact, I thought it could be a missile strike given the India-Pakistan tension during Operation Sindoor.

Moments later came the first official confirmation from airport authorities. "Air India Flight AI-171. Two hundred and forty-two people on board. Crashed near Civil Hospital."

The aircraft had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed seconds later into the hostel mess building of B.J. Medical College.