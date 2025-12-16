Sydney Bondi Beach Shooter With Indian Roots Had Limited Contact With Family, Say Telangana Police
Telangana Police said Sajid Akram's relatives in Hyderabad have informed that they are not aware of his radical mindset or activities.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST|
Updated : December 16, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Tuesday revealed that one of the shooters in the Sydney Bondi Beach terror attack is from Hyderabad. The shooter had limited contact with his family living here, they said.
At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in the attack by two gunmen on Sunday, according to Australian authorities. Police identified 50-year-old Sajid Akram as a former resident of Hyderabad's Tolichowki area. He migrated to Australia around 27 years ago in search of employment, they said.
"He has visited his family only six times since he migrated," police said. While Sajid holds an Indian passport, his son Naveed is an Australian citizen", Telangana Police said in a media statement.
Background checks conducted by Telangana Police revealed Sajid hailed from Hyderabad but had limited contact with his family, it said. Police said, in November 1998, he went to Australia on a student visa after completing his B.Com. In Australia, Sajid married Venera Grosso, a European origin woman and settled permanently in the country. The couple has a son, Naveed, one of the attackers, and a daughter. While Sajid carried an Indian passport, his children, born in Australia, are Australian citizens, the statement added.
Police said as per information available from Sajid's relatives in India, he had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad and visited his hometown only on six occasions for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents.
It is understood that he did not travel to India during his father's demise, police said. "Family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation. The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana," the statement said.
Telangana Police said that it has no adverse records against Sajid during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998.
"Telangana Police remain committed to cooperating with central agencies and other counterparts, as and when required, and urges the public and media to avoid speculation or attribution without verified facts," the statement added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had condemned the attack in Sydney. S Jaishankar had conveyed to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong India's "fullest support" to Australia in the wake of a deadly shooting incident at the iconic Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish celebration.
"Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong.Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support," Jaishankar had posted on social media.
Also Read