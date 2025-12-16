ETV Bharat / bharat

Sydney Bondi Beach Shooter With Indian Roots Had Limited Contact With Family, Say Telangana Police

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Tuesday revealed that one of the shooters in the Sydney Bondi Beach terror attack is from Hyderabad. The shooter had limited contact with his family living here, they said.

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in the attack by two gunmen on Sunday, according to Australian authorities. Police identified 50-year-old Sajid Akram as a former resident of Hyderabad's Tolichowki area. He migrated to Australia around 27 years ago in search of employment, they said.

"He has visited his family only six times since he migrated," police said. While Sajid holds an Indian passport, his son Naveed is an Australian citizen", Telangana Police said in a media statement.

Background checks conducted by Telangana Police revealed Sajid hailed from Hyderabad but had limited contact with his family, it said. Police said, in November 1998, he went to Australia on a student visa after completing his B.Com. In Australia, Sajid married Venera Grosso, a European origin woman and settled permanently in the country. The couple has a son, Naveed, one of the attackers, and a daughter. While Sajid carried an Indian passport, his children, born in Australia, are Australian citizens, the statement added.

Police said as per information available from Sajid's relatives in India, he had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad and visited his hometown only on six occasions for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents.