ETV Bharat / bharat

One Monsoon, Two Realities: How Delhi's Rains Wash Away Daily Wages

A school boy carrying an umbrella walks through heavy monsoon rain in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As dark clouds gather over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and rain lashes the cities, there is a visible sense of relief from the scorching summer heat. Parks have turned greener, temperatures have dropped and many residents have welcomed the long-awaited monsoon.

But for other people, the same rain tells a different story.

For vegetable vendors, delivery workers, bike taxi riders and families living in jhuggi clusters, every spell of rain brings fewer customers, flooded streets, damaged goods, longer working hours and growing uncertainty over the day's earnings.

While the monsoon offers comfort to many, it also exposes the fragile livelihoods of thousands who depend on Delhi's streets to make a living.

A man covers himself amid rainfall in Noida, on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has intensified over the national capital and is expected to remain active for more than a week. A low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh has strengthened monsoon activity, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall across north India.

The weather office has forecast another spell of heavy rain around July 12, while also warning of localised heavy rainfall in several hilly states, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Preparing The City For The Rains

Ahead of the monsoon, the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) launched a large-scale drive to repair damaged roads.

According to the department, 14,757 potholes were identified on PWD-maintained roads between January 1 and June 4, 2026. Of these, 12,762 potholes had been repaired before the onset of the monsoon. In a special citywide campaign, more than 2,800 potholes were repaired in a single day.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the repairs were aimed at making roads safer during the rainy season, when potholes often expand and become more dangerous. The department also said roads constructed under recent contracts are covered by a five-year maintenance clause, making contractors responsible for repairing defects during the warranty period.

A vegetable vendor waits for rain to stop in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

For Street Vendors, Every Spell Of Rain Brings Uncertainty

Dharmendra Ram, who sells vegetables on Delhi's streets, says rain is a mixed blessing. "Whenever the market is busy, I sell a good quantity of vegetables. But when it rains, my expenses increase and customers stop coming. Most people prefer ordering vegetables online, which affects my income," he said.

Like many vendors, Dharmendra purchases vegetables in bulk every morning. A rainy day often means unsold stock and financial losses.

"If customers don't come, we have to sell vegetables to hotels at almost half the price. Many vegetables also get spoiled because of the rain. On a normal day, I earn around Rs 500 to Rs 700, but during the monsoon my income becomes unpredictable," he said.

Waterlogging makes matters even worse. "We have to sit beside dirty, stagnant water to sell vegetables. The water attracts insects and creates a foul smell. Customers avoid buying vegetables because of the surroundings. But I have no other option except to continue working," the vegetable vendor added.

Delivery Workers Brave Flooded Roads To Keep Orders Moving