One Monsoon, Two Realities: How Delhi's Rains Wash Away Daily Wages
As Delhi celebrates rains, thousands of people who depend on daily earnings continue to pay the hidden price of the monsoon | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: As dark clouds gather over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and rain lashes the cities, there is a visible sense of relief from the scorching summer heat. Parks have turned greener, temperatures have dropped and many residents have welcomed the long-awaited monsoon.
But for other people, the same rain tells a different story.
For vegetable vendors, delivery workers, bike taxi riders and families living in jhuggi clusters, every spell of rain brings fewer customers, flooded streets, damaged goods, longer working hours and growing uncertainty over the day's earnings.
While the monsoon offers comfort to many, it also exposes the fragile livelihoods of thousands who depend on Delhi's streets to make a living.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has intensified over the national capital and is expected to remain active for more than a week. A low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh has strengthened monsoon activity, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall across north India.
The weather office has forecast another spell of heavy rain around July 12, while also warning of localised heavy rainfall in several hilly states, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.
Preparing The City For The Rains
Ahead of the monsoon, the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) launched a large-scale drive to repair damaged roads.
According to the department, 14,757 potholes were identified on PWD-maintained roads between January 1 and June 4, 2026. Of these, 12,762 potholes had been repaired before the onset of the monsoon. In a special citywide campaign, more than 2,800 potholes were repaired in a single day.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the repairs were aimed at making roads safer during the rainy season, when potholes often expand and become more dangerous. The department also said roads constructed under recent contracts are covered by a five-year maintenance clause, making contractors responsible for repairing defects during the warranty period.
For Street Vendors, Every Spell Of Rain Brings Uncertainty
Dharmendra Ram, who sells vegetables on Delhi's streets, says rain is a mixed blessing. "Whenever the market is busy, I sell a good quantity of vegetables. But when it rains, my expenses increase and customers stop coming. Most people prefer ordering vegetables online, which affects my income," he said.
Like many vendors, Dharmendra purchases vegetables in bulk every morning. A rainy day often means unsold stock and financial losses.
"If customers don't come, we have to sell vegetables to hotels at almost half the price. Many vegetables also get spoiled because of the rain. On a normal day, I earn around Rs 500 to Rs 700, but during the monsoon my income becomes unpredictable," he said.
Waterlogging makes matters even worse. "We have to sit beside dirty, stagnant water to sell vegetables. The water attracts insects and creates a foul smell. Customers avoid buying vegetables because of the surroundings. But I have no other option except to continue working," the vegetable vendor added.
Delivery Workers Brave Flooded Roads To Keep Orders Moving
Rain rarely gives app-based delivery workers a chance to slow down. Instead, it makes every delivery more difficult. Rahul, a delivery executive, had already completed six deliveries in heavy rain when he spoke about the challenges of working during the monsoon.
Within minutes of a downpour, several roads become waterlogged. He said, "Driving a two-wheeler in this weather isn't just difficult: it is risky. Floodwater hides potholes, turning them into invisible traps that can damage the bike or cause an accident. If deliveries get delayed because of rain or traffic, customers shout at us," he said.
Despite the risks, delivery workers continue because every completed order contributes to their daily earnings.
On the other hand, for bike taxi riders, rain means more time on the road and less money in their pockets. For Firoz, who has been working as a Rapido bike taxi captain for the past two years, the monsoon brings uncertainty instead of relief.
"For most people, rain is beautiful. For me, every rainy day brings uncertainty. I leave home at 8 am every day because if I don't work, I don't earn. There is no fixed monthly salary. My income depends entirely on the number of rides I complete," he said.
During the rainy season, many commuters switch to cabs or auto-rickshaws instead of motorcycles.
"Even when I get a ride, travelling becomes difficult because many roads are waterlogged. Potholes remain hidden under the water and one mistake can throw both my passenger and me off the bike."
He said, mentioning that traffic congestion further reduces earnings, "I often spend 20 to 30 minutes stuck in traffic for a ride that normally takes only 10 minutes. The booking pays only for the distance, not for the extra time I spend on the road."
And not just this, cancelled rides add to financial worries. He added, "There are days when passengers cancel the booking after I have already reached the pickup location. I lose both time and fuel without earning anything."
For Women In Jhuggi Clusters, Rain Brings Health Risks
In Delhi's jhuggi clusters, the monsoon creates another set of problems. Sunita Devi, who runs a small cosmetics shop and lives in an East Delhi jhuggi cluster, said every spell of heavy rain disrupts daily life.
"Living in a jhuggi is already difficult. Whenever it rains, dirty water enters our lanes and sometimes even our home. The drains overflow, garbage floats around and the foul smell becomes unbearable. We spend hours cleaning instead of resting," she said.
She said stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Contaminated water also raises the risk of diarrhoea, typhoid and other water-borne infections, particularly among children.
"Our biggest worry is our children. They play near flooded lanes because there is no open space. We are always scared they might fall sick," she said.
Sanitation is another major challenge during the rainy season, she said, adding, "The paths leading to community toilets become flooded and slippery. Sometimes the toilets themselves overflow, making them difficult to use and increasing the risk of infections, including urinary tract infections."
One Monsoon, Two Realities
For farmers, the monsoon brings hope of a good harvest. For many Delhi residents, it offers relief from relentless heat and humidity.
But for thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on the city's streets, every spell of rain comes at a cost. Unsold vegetables, flooded roads, cancelled rides, delayed deliveries and overflowing drains mean the monsoon is as much about survival as it is about relief.
The same rain that cools the city also tests the resilience of those who cannot afford to stay indoors. In Delhi, the monsoon is not just a change in weather: it is two very different realities unfolding under the same sky.
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