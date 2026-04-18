ETV Bharat / bharat

One Man's Quest To Bring Education To A Former Naxal Stronghold Finally Bears Fruit

Dharmendra Kumar resolved that he would neither cut his hair nor shave his beard until this pledge was fulfilled. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Dharmendra Kumar of Gaya harboured a dream of having a government school in the vicinity of his village – an area that was affected by Naxals. It was an area where even the government struggled to establish a school. The Naxalite dominance, however, gradually waned over time. Yet, the children of this area remained deprived of their fundamental right to education.

Despite the Right to Education Act having come into force, children in Tarwapahari village in Gaya remained deprived of schooling. Kumar dedicated himself entirely to fulfilling this specific mission of a school at the cost of abandoning his own preparations for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exams.

He set aside his family responsibilities and dedicated himself fully to realising this single mission. He travelled across India; although those efforts did not immediately yield results, he never lost heart.

Kumar was unwavering in his determination. Initially, people dismissed his efforts as sheer madness. He expressed regret that the government failed to provide a school. Nor did any elected representative at the local level offer him assistance. The only aid he received came through a charitable trust based in Gujarat.

Kumar hails from Bhaluahar village in the Bankebazar block. While he was preparing for his IAS examinations, he drew inspiration from Sonu Kumar, the boy who had captured national attention by publicly asking the then-Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to facilitate his education.

Kumar took a vow not to rest until he had successfully built a school in Tarwapahari village. He resolved that he would neither cut his hair nor shave his beard until this pledge was fulfilled.

Tarwapahari village has a population of 700 in about 100 households. The nearest school is located a distance of 3 to 4 km away. For children living in forested terrain like this, travelling such a distance to attend school is an arduous and extremely difficult task.