One Man's Quest To Bring Education To A Former Naxal Stronghold Finally Bears Fruit
Dharmendra Kumar, a lone crusader, sacrificed his IAS dreams for a village school and got it
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST|
Updated : April 18, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Gaya: Dharmendra Kumar of Gaya harboured a dream of having a government school in the vicinity of his village – an area that was affected by Naxals. It was an area where even the government struggled to establish a school. The Naxalite dominance, however, gradually waned over time. Yet, the children of this area remained deprived of their fundamental right to education.
Despite the Right to Education Act having come into force, children in Tarwapahari village in Gaya remained deprived of schooling. Kumar dedicated himself entirely to fulfilling this specific mission of a school at the cost of abandoning his own preparations for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exams.
He set aside his family responsibilities and dedicated himself fully to realising this single mission. He travelled across India; although those efforts did not immediately yield results, he never lost heart.
Kumar was unwavering in his determination. Initially, people dismissed his efforts as sheer madness. He expressed regret that the government failed to provide a school. Nor did any elected representative at the local level offer him assistance. The only aid he received came through a charitable trust based in Gujarat.
Kumar hails from Bhaluahar village in the Bankebazar block. While he was preparing for his IAS examinations, he drew inspiration from Sonu Kumar, the boy who had captured national attention by publicly asking the then-Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to facilitate his education.
Kumar took a vow not to rest until he had successfully built a school in Tarwapahari village. He resolved that he would neither cut his hair nor shave his beard until this pledge was fulfilled.
Tarwapahari village has a population of 700 in about 100 households. The nearest school is located a distance of 3 to 4 km away. For children living in forested terrain like this, travelling such a distance to attend school is an arduous and extremely difficult task.
Both the primary school and the middle school are situated at a considerable distance. As a result, illiteracy continued to persist among the residents of Tarwapahari and several adjacent villages.
Despite making extensive efforts to secure a government-sanctioned school, he met with no success. Having received no support from political leaders or government administrative bodies, he subsequently embarked on a journey across India that lasted for 101 days.
During his bicycle tour across India, he had hoped to meet with the President of the country; however, he was unsuccessful in securing an audience. Upon returning from his tour, he went to Tarwapahari village and began regularly teaching underprivileged children.
Amidst these efforts, his resolve to bring a school to this region remained unwavering. Kumar has refrained from cutting his hair or beard for over three years. He pledges that he will not cut his hair or beard until a school is established in this area.
After months and years of hard work, his effort is finally bearing fruit. With help from a Gujarat-based charity, a two-story school building is now nearly complete, although it will take some more time before it becomes fully operational. Witnessing the progress of the work, the villagers are overjoyed.
“Now, there is joy; a school is finally being built in Tarwapahari village. Once the school is completed, my son will finally cut his hair and beard," said Champa Devi, Dharmendra’s mother.
Ramashish Bharti, a villager from this region, explained that villagers suffered from significant backwardness; only a handful of individuals have passed their matriculation exams from this village. The youth of this village were compelled to migrate to other states in search of work and education. “Now, we have some hope,” Bharti said.
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