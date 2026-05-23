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One Lakh People Travel In Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Since Its Start On May 2

assengers arrive at Srinagar Railway Station for the first time aboard the Vande Bharat Express after its flagging off by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in Srinagar on Apr 30, 2026 ( File/ANI )

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train has experienced a huge surge in passengers, with over 100,000 people travelling since its launch on May 2. Officials have termed the development a golden chapter in the history of Indian Railways in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu Railway Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raghvendra Singh said that the indigenous semi-high-speed train has become a vital lifeline, effectively bridging the geographical gap between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. “A new record in seamless connectivity after being flagged off by the Union Railway Minister on April 30, 2026, regular operations of the train began on May 2, 2026. Since then, it has set a new benchmark of popularity among passengers,” he said. Tight security arrangements in place as the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express awaits flagging off by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Jammu Tawi Railway Station, in Jammu on May 02, 2026. (File/ANI) Till the time Railways started service between Jammu and Srinagar, the National Highway (NH44) was the only all-weather route for the passengers, but now people have easier access to train service, which is proving a huge success.