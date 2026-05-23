One Lakh People Travel In Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Since Its Start On May 2
Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train crosses 100,000 passengers since May 2, becoming a vital, reliable all-weather link boosting connectivity, tourism, and local industries.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train has experienced a huge surge in passengers, with over 100,000 people travelling since its launch on May 2. Officials have termed the development a golden chapter in the history of Indian Railways in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu Railway Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raghvendra Singh said that the indigenous semi-high-speed train has become a vital lifeline, effectively bridging the geographical gap between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.
“A new record in seamless connectivity after being flagged off by the Union Railway Minister on April 30, 2026, regular operations of the train began on May 2, 2026. Since then, it has set a new benchmark of popularity among passengers,” he said.
Till the time Railways started service between Jammu and Srinagar, the National Highway (NH44) was the only all-weather route for the passengers, but now people have easier access to train service, which is proving a huge success.
“Over the last 22 days, the Vande Bharat Express has operated with excellent punctuality and 100 per cent reliability, providing people with a safe and seamless all-weather travel option,” Singh added.
Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) of Jammu, expressed his satisfaction with this noteworthy accomplishment. He stated that the transport of more than one lakh one thousand fifty passengers in a mere 22 days, from the commencement of services on May 2, 2026, to today, May 23, 2026, is a source of immense pride for Northern Railway.
“This is not just a number, but a living testament to our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure to the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.
Singhal said that the Railways had received extremely positive feedback from passengers regarding the train’s comfort, safety, and hospitality. The train service has also put an end to the traditional fatigue of the Jammu–Srinagar route.
“Our entire focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of punctuality, immaculate cleanliness, and safety. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all passengers for making this service a success in record time. This proud achievement realises the dream of connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India with a perennial all-weather rail link. It has not only boosted local tourism but also given the Valley’s apple and handicraft industries swift access to larger markets across the country,” he added.
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