ETV Bharat / bharat

‘One Government Drags Its Feet, Another Goes Post-Haste’, SC In Senthil Balaji Cash-For-Jobs Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over the influence of political executives on criminal prosecutions. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant orally remarked that the texture of prosecution changes with the texture of the political executive whenever governments change.

Hearing matters linked to the cash-for-jobs case against former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, the bench headed by CJI stressed that prosecutorial decisions must be guided by fairness and independent judgment, not political considerations.

Senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, representing the Tamil Nadu government, contended before the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that there was some urgency in the matter. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Balaji, requested the apex court not to take steps toward framing charges by the local court until the top court hears the matter.

"The worst part of the administration of criminal justice is that the texture of prosecution changes with the texture of the political executive," the CJI said during the brief hearing. "One government drags its feet, another government goes post-haste. Let us have some sanity in prosecution," Justice Bagchi said, echoing the view of the CJI.

It was argued that cases pertained to the tenure of the previous government and not the present dispensation. The bench observed that the court was not concerned with which government was in power when the cases were initiated.

The bench examined the scope of the pending applications. The bench noted that the miscellaneous application sought directions for the completion of trials in four cases pending before the sessions court dealing with cases involving members of Parliament.