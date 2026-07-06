One Fisherman Rescued, Six Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Vizag Coast
One fisherman rescued after boat capsized off Visakhapatnam; massive search continues for six missing fishermen amid rough seas and government-led rescue efforts.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: One of the seven fishermen who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast has been rescued, while a massive search operation continued for the second consecutive day on Monday for the remaining six.
The fishermen ventured into the sea from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour in boat number 83 on July 1. But their boat capsized on Saturday (July 4) while on the way back after encountering heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas about 10 miles off the coast, officials said.
Seven fishermen were on board, including boat owner and driver Kari Chinna, Sithodu, Chinnayya, Appalaraju, Garagayya, Chinna Ammoru and Bandiyya.
“Chinna was rescued on Sunday by the crew of the merchant ship Universe Wealth. He is being brought to the fishing harbour, and search operations for his fellow fishermen have been intensified based on the information he provided,” officials said.
According to Chinna, the crew stayed on the overturned boat until about 9 p.m. Saturday, hoping for rescue. “As the vessel sank, we jumped into the sea and tried to swim toward the merchant ship. While I managed to board safely, the other six were swept away by strong waves,” Chinna told officials.
The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have launched a joint search operation involving two Coast Guard ships from Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. “They have deployed two helicopters and two boats. Search teams are combing the waters from Bhimunipatnam through the port anchorage to the Gangavaram and Pudimadaka coasts based on the boat's last known position and drift pattern,” said an official.
Meanwhile, the anxious relatives have gathered at the fishing harbour awaiting updates as all six missing fishermen belong to the same family.
The Andhra Pradesh government has also stepped up rescue efforts on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He directed the Coast Guard, Marine Police and Navy to intensify the operation after reviewing the situation with district officials. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister V. Anitha and other ministers also reviewed the ongoing search efforts.
Also Read