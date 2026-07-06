ETV Bharat / bharat

One Fisherman Rescued, Six Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Vizag Coast

Visakhapatnam: One of the seven fishermen who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast has been rescued, while a massive search operation continued for the second consecutive day on Monday for the remaining six.

The fishermen ventured into the sea from the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour in boat number 83 on July 1. But their boat capsized on Saturday (July 4) while on the way back after encountering heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas about 10 miles off the coast, officials said.

Seven fishermen were on board, including boat owner and driver Kari Chinna, Sithodu, Chinnayya, Appalaraju, Garagayya, Chinna Ammoru and Bandiyya.

“Chinna was rescued on Sunday by the crew of the merchant ship Universe Wealth. He is being brought to the fishing harbour, and search operations for his fellow fishermen have been intensified based on the information he provided,” officials said.