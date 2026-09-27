ETV Bharat / bharat

1 Elephant, 2 Calves Killed In West Bengal In Suspected Electrocution

Carcasses of an elephant and two calves in the Hartara area of West Bengal. ( ETV Bharat )

​Pirakata: The trumpeting of elephants echoed throughout the night in the area adjacent to the forest. At dawn, the carcasses of three elephants, including two calves, were found lying in a paddy field.

The discovery of animals on Sunday morning in the Hartara area of ​​the Ranja Beat under the Pirakata Range in West Midnapore caused a stir, drawing locals from far and wide to the scene. Forest Department officials suspect that the elephants died from electrocution, while they noted that the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after post-mortem examination. An electric wire ran over the paddy field where the carcasses were found. Locals claimed the connection had been installed to run a pump for agricultural purposes. Officials are examining whether the elephants were electrocuted by coming in contact with the wire. Jones Justin, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Midnapore, stated that preliminary findings suggest that the three elephants died due to electrocution. “The entire matter is being investigated." He noted that the issue of whether the electric line passing through the area was installed illegally falls outside the jurisdiction of the Pirakata Forest Division.