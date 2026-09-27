1 Elephant, 2 Calves Killed In West Bengal In Suspected Electrocution
Preliminary findings suggest deaths due to electrocution, but officials said the actual cause will become clear after the post-mortem report, reports Sunil Das.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Pirakata: The trumpeting of elephants echoed throughout the night in the area adjacent to the forest. At dawn, the carcasses of three elephants, including two calves, were found lying in a paddy field.
The discovery of animals on Sunday morning in the Hartara area of the Ranja Beat under the Pirakata Range in West Midnapore caused a stir, drawing locals from far and wide to the scene.
Forest Department officials suspect that the elephants died from electrocution, while they noted that the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after post-mortem examination.
An electric wire ran over the paddy field where the carcasses were found. Locals claimed the connection had been installed to run a pump for agricultural purposes. Officials are examining whether the elephants were electrocuted by coming in contact with the wire.
Jones Justin, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Midnapore, stated that preliminary findings suggest that the three elephants died due to electrocution. “The entire matter is being investigated."
He noted that the issue of whether the electric line passing through the area was installed illegally falls outside the jurisdiction of the Pirakata Forest Division.
According to Forest Department sources, preparations for the post-mortem examination of the elephant carcasses are underway. They added that “the actual cause of death will become clear once the post-mortem report is received.”
Locals said that a herd of elephants had been present in the area on Saturday night. Bamapada Das, a local resident, said that they heard the elephants trumpeting for a long time during the night and suspected the herd might have entered the paddy fields. Das said that it was only in the morning that they discovered the three elephants lying dead.
“A herd of approximately 30 to 40 elephants frequents the area,” he said. He urged the Forest Department to increase surveillance and provide necessary equipment to monitor elephant movements. Meanwhile, locals have also demanded an inspection of the power lines running across paddy fields.
Another resident, Kartik Debsingh, said that caution needs to be observed in running the power lines through the fields. Describing the incident, he noted that as soon as the news of the three elephant deaths spread in the area, people rushed to the scene from the villages as far as 10–15 kilometers.
Debsingh termed the incident as deeply tragic. “ The Forest Department and relevant authorities should take preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.”
Incidents of elephant deaths due to electrocution are not new in the Jangalmahal region. With the increasing movement of elephants into inhabited areas, safety concerns related to the power lines have repeatedly been raised.
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