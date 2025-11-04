ETV Bharat / bharat

One City, Two Universities: Why Are Student Union Elections So Different In DU And JNU?

New Delhi: With the campaigning for the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) elections ending on the early hours of Monday, and polling continuing throughout Tuesday in what is expected to be a closely contested poll between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the focus has turned to JNU's unique student union election process — a far contrast with the capital city's other prestigious educational institution, Delhi University (DU).

DU's student elections were completed in September, while the outcome of the JNUSU election will be known on November 6, drawing the curtain on campus-wide political activity, protests and debates over accessibility, inclusion and university governance that continued for months.

While the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are known to be dominated by the youth wings of India's two largest mainstream political parties — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) — and high-voltage campaigning, the JNUSU elections are synonymous with intense ideological debates, a rigourous application of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, and the intellectual fireworks of the presidential debate.

The stark difference between the elections at the two neighbouring universities is clearly visible in the entire processes, from nominations, to campaigning, to voting, and exhibits the culture and political consciousness of both campuses.

Nominations

Delhi University: As stated above, DUSU elections primarily revolve around the student wings of the BJP and the Congress. The selection of candidates often depends on party allegiance, campaigning ability, and popularity within the college where the potential candidate is registered as a student. Their campaigns prominently feature the symbol, flag, and endorsement of senior leaders of the party they are aligned with.

Jawaharlal Nehru University: JNU, with a long presence and dominance of left-wing student organisations like AISA, SFI, DSF, often sees a contest between a leftist coalition and the ABVP. The nomination process here prioritises ideological alignment and a candidate's clear grasp of pressing campus issues. While campus issues like education policy and hostel problems regularly feature in the campaigning, what makes JNUSU poll campaigns unique is the amount of space devoted to social justice, national and even international issues.

Campaign

DU: Nevertheless, the biggest differences between the two universities is evident in the election campaigning. DUSU elections are characterised by loudspeakers, car convoys, high-quality printed posters, banners, stickers, and loud slogans raised by large groups of students in the colleges. The campaigning often peaks in the morning, when most students arrive in the colleges. Student leaders distribute handbills and pamphlets, before proceeding to campaign in the hostels. They also visit hostels at night to directly communicate with the students.