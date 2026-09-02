ETV Bharat / bharat

Once Invisible, 42,000 Waste Pickers Now Recognised As Climate Champions Under UN Project

Waste pickers collect garbage along the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Monday, February 17, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Long before the national capital wakes up, a large force of informal workers begins its day by collecting waste door-to-door, sorting every kilogram of it by hand on street corners, and silently powering the nation's circular economy, with little to no recognition, though -- a gap that has begun to close.

For thousands of these workers, that recognition has been taking shape slowly since 2020, through a first bank account, a growing saving habit, and an insurance policy, marking a change that is as much about dignity as it is about economic security.

"Earlier, I spent every penny I earned on our immediate needs. But now, I can save and manage household expenses, including food and my children's education," said 48-year-old Joginder Kewat, a waste worker in Delhi.

Thousands like Kewat are part of project Utthaan, an initiative supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and a group of partner foundations that helps India recognise 'Safai Mitras' or waste workers as environmental stewards, partners in the circular economy, and allies in climate action.

The campaign 'Planet Starts With People' -- launched on World Environment Day in 2026 -- gives visibility to these workers, placing them at the centre of the climate story alongside others already driving sustainability and resilience but often unseen.

"Before joining the project, I did not have much stability and used to earn around Rs 100 to 150 per day. But I have a secure source of livelihood now, and I earn more. This has made things easier for my family and me. I have also learned about some of the government schemes and support available to us," Kewat told PTI.

Nearly four years into his association with the project, he said that his life is noticeably better than before, a change that began when the project team visited his household directly, conducting surveys and explaining government schemes and support available to workers like him.

Rashida, a 40-year-old waste-picker who also works at one of the partner foundations of UNDP in Delhi, concurred.

Reflecting on how her life changed over the years, she described her family's journey from being unaware of government benefits to receiving an e-Shram card, a free LPG cylinder, and other support.

Rashida still sorts the waste her husband collects, which involves separating cloth, bottles, and mattress material from the rest. However, she said that her work under the UNDP project made things somewhat easier for her family -- a change she's glad to be part of.

"Through Project Utthaan, I learnt about some of the government support available to us. I got an e-Shram card, got access to a free LPG cylinder, and received other benefits. I still sort waste, but the work at Shakti Foundation has made things easier, and I am happy to be working there," she told PTI.