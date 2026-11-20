ETV Bharat / bharat

On A Train To Kashmir: 1,600 Kg Rotten Meat Disguised As 'General Goods' Puts Indian Railway Under Scanner

Srinagar: Days after 1600 kilograms of rotten mutton was confiscated from a train, the Indian Railways has come under the scanner for illegally transporting a large consignment of perishable food to Kashmir in violation of food safety laws.

The consignment of frozen buffalo meat packed in 44 crates was seized by the J&K Food and Drugs Department from Budgam Railway station on November 13 after tests found it unfit for human consumption. A food officer said they were alerted by Railway Police at the station after they noticed blood and foul stench emanating from the boxes.

The seizure came a year after Kashmir was hit by imported rotten meat supplies, sparking public worries over Halal concerns. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and religious leaders had demanded exemplary punitive action and criminal proceedings for violators. Now again, religious leaders raised red flag over the seizure of supplies and have announced to deliver common sermon on Friday prayers on food adulteration. Traders have threatened to shut down the hotels and restaurants if the government fails to crack down on the racket.

Official investigations have detected that the consignment was transported through railway parcel service by misrepresenting it as ‘general goods’. “The consignment of highly perishable category was transported by misrepresentation and suppression of facts through the train,” said Commissioner, J&K Food and Drug Department Khalid Jehangir. The consignment temperature-control arrangements to maintain the required frozen conditions, he added.

The food and drugs department has written to the railways, insisting that highly perishable food commodities be transported only through duly licensed Food Business Operators and under prescribed temperature-controlled conditions with proper declarations and documentation. Previously, the rotten meat consignments would come by road, but the seizure is the first since Kashmir was connected with train service last year.



The official probe has revealed the parcel was booked in New Delhi by Ghazipur-based Al Nida Foods and was addressed to ‘Ayaan Manzoor’ of Bemina Srinagar through Tultrav Courier Agency. “We summoned Ayaan for investigations, but he is hiding in New Delhi. He has been frequently changing places to avoid being caught. We want to track the entire distribution chain involved in it,” he told ETV Bharat.