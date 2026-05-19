On The Cards: Double Railway Track Between Arakkonam And Chengalpattu In Tamil Nadu
Under this project, a double railway track spanning 68 kilometres will be laid between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 993 crore.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has granted approval for a project to lay a double railway track between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 993 crore.
Currently, only a single railway line exists between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu. The Ministry of Railways has now approved its conversion into a double-track railway line. Under this project, a double railway track spanning a distance of 68 kilometres will be laid between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 993 crore.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this approval was granted with key objectives in mind, including the reduction of traffic congestion and the elimination of delays.
Sources said this railway line is set to become an integral part of the vital Chennai Suburban Railway Network, which connects key corridors such as Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Arakkonam. This corridor will bolster both passenger and freight transportation capabilities.
The new railway line is designed to connect several major economic and industrial hubs, including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Irungattukottai.
Vaishnaw expressed confidence that this corridor would be of immense benefit to companies operating in this region, specifically those involved in the production of cement, automobiles, food grains, iron, and steel.
The existing single railway line on this corridor is currently operating at its maximum capacity. However, given the expectation that rail traffic will continue to increase in the coming years, the enhancement of infrastructure facilities has become a necessity.
Once this double railway track becomes operational, both train waiting times and delays are expected to decrease. Additionally, this upgrade will facilitate an increase in the frequency of suburban train services. Similarly, since the airport proposed for Parandur is to be situated in close proximity to this railway line, this route is expected to be of great assistance to air passengers.
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