ETV Bharat / bharat

On The Cards: Double Railway Track Between Arakkonam And Chengalpattu In Tamil Nadu

The new railway line is designed to connect several major economic and industrial hubs, including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Irungattukottai ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has granted approval for a project to lay a double railway track between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 993 crore.

Currently, only a single railway line exists between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu. The Ministry of Railways has now approved its conversion into a double-track railway line. Under this project, a double railway track spanning a distance of 68 kilometres will be laid between Arakkonam and Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 993 crore.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this approval was granted with key objectives in mind, including the reduction of traffic congestion and the elimination of delays.

Sources said this railway line is set to become an integral part of the vital Chennai Suburban Railway Network, which connects key corridors such as Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Arakkonam. This corridor will bolster both passenger and freight transportation capabilities.