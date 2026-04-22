On Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary, Trade Body Writes To PM Modi; Demands Reopening Of Baisaran Valley
The CTI said that reopening of the valley would send a strong message to terrorists and boost the tourism industry in Kashmir.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Mumbai: As India marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chambers of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the reopening of the Baisaran valley where the terrorists gunned down 25 tourists and a local pony wallah.
Following the April 22, 2025 attack, the administration closed Baisaran valley along with several other tourist destinations for security reasons. While most of the tourist destinations have been reopened in a phased manner, the Baisaran valley remains out of bound for tourists.
The CTI, in the letter to PM Modi, asserted that if security agencies have full control over the situation, Baisaran valley should be opened to tourists. The letter further stated that reopening the valley would send a strong message to terrorists and serve as a true tribute to the tourists who lost their lives in the attack.
Furthermore, reopening Baisaran valley would send a positive message across the country regarding tourism in Kashmir, the CTI said adding reopening of the valley would also provide significant relief to the local hotel, tourism, and service sectors.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the government will not allow Pakistan to carry out a Pahalgam-like attack.
“We are committed that similar attacks do not happen again. Be it the central government, the elected government or law and order machinery, our efforts should be that such attacks are not repeated. Even if Pakistan attempts such attacks, we will not allow them to succeed,” the CM told reporters at an event in Udhampur.
The Attack That Changed Pahalgam Perception
Although a year has passed, that single day has fundamentally altered the way Pahalgam is viewed, experienced, and remembered. The picturesque valleys of Jammu and Kashmir attract tourists from all corners of the globe. Among them is the 'Baisaran Valley' in Pahalgam, often hailed as the 'Mini Switzerland' of the region.
On that fateful day, the melodious chirping of birds was drowned out by the sound of gunfire. Everyday life transformed into a nightmare of fear in an instant. Twenty-six lives were lost. And thus, April 22, 2025, became a dark day in the history of this beautiful destination. This valley, once adorned in lush greenery, was stained with blood on that day.
Even a year later, the 'Baisaran Valley' remains closed to tourists. Currently, the Baisaran Valley is characterized by stringent security measures and an eerie silence that hangs heavy in the air.
Reopening the Baisaran Valley—'The Ultimate Tribute'
Demanding the reopening of the Baisaran valley, locals said that the valleys of Kashmir are blooming once again and tourists are returning, but everyone should feel free to visit without fear.
“After all, this is our own country," asserted a group of locals at Pahalgam.
Tourism is the economic lifeline for many in the valley. Although the influx of tourists is gradually increasing, the shadow of the 'Pahalgam Terrorist Attack' has yet to be completely erased from the minds of many. Hotels that usually bustle with tourists during the summer now appear only partially occupied.
Javed Mirza, President of the Pahalgam Hotel Association said that when the attack occurred, they suffered a severe setback for two or three months.
“Tourists are now slowly starting to return, though the numbers haven't yet picked up to the extent we would have liked," he said.
Mirza believes that reopening the Baisaran valley would serve as a “true tribute” to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.
Mahalaxmi Rajesh, a tourist visiting Kashmir from Mumbai said that she felt apprehensive while traveling to Kashmir, but admitted that upon arriving in the valley, the local atmosphere brought a deep sense of contentment to her soul.
"We go away for a vacation every summer break. When we were booking our trip to Kashmir, I asked, 'If we just want to see snow, why do we need to go all the way to Kashmir? Let's just go to Himachal instead! We'll find snow there, too.'" she recounted.
She suggests that as many people as possible should make it a point to visit the valley.
A Decline In Kashmir’s Tourism
For the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, tourism is not merely an industry; it is the very lifeline sustaining the livelihoods of thousands of families. According to the Economic Survey of 2025–26, the tourism sector contributes approximately 7 percent to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). This sector provides a significant boost to various allied fields—including the hospitality industry, transportation, handicrafts, and adventure tourism—and generates direct and indirect employment for nearly 500,000 people.
Buoyed by the strength of its tourism sector, Jammu and Kashmir has even set new records. In 2022, 18.8 million tourists visited this paradise; by 2024, this figure had soared to a staggering 23.6 million. Even amidst gathering clouds of various challenges, 17.8 million tourists flocked to Jammu and Kashmir in 2025. These figures are not merely statistics; they stand as living testimony to Kashmir’s indomitable spirit to rise again after adversity, and to the inherent resilience of its tourism sector.
However, in 2025, the tourism boom in this paradise came to a sudden halt. Looming clearly behind this downturn is the dark shadow of the terrorist attack that struck Pahalgam in April 2025. This incident sowed seeds of fear in the minds of tourists; thousands of bookings for the peak tourism season were cancelled, and many chose to postpone their travel plans to Kashmir.
In fact, over the past few years, tourism within the Kashmir Valley alone had witnessed a remarkable surge. In 2021, 665,777 tourists visited the Valley. In 2022, this figure surged rapidly, reaching 2,673,442. In 2023, 3,155,835 tourists arrived in Kashmir, while in 2024, a staggering 3,498,702 visitors set a new record.
However, in 2025, a single attack caused this upward trajectory to collapse abruptly. According to official statistics, in 2025, only 1.116 million tourists visited Kashmir. Of these, 1,093,050 were domestic tourists, while 22,993 were foreign visitors.
This decline is considered shocking when compared to the record-breaking figure of 3,498,702 tourists recorded in 2024. The wings of Kashmir's tourism sector—which had soared to great heights between 2021 and 2024—were shackled by fear in 2025.
Nevertheless, Kashmir's resilience remains undiminished. Locals are confident that once peace, security, and trust are restored, the Valley will once again bustle with crowds of tourists, and these numbers will see a resurgence in 2026.
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