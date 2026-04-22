ETV Bharat / bharat

On Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary, Trade Body Writes To PM Modi; Demands Reopening Of Baisaran Valley

A tourist pays tribute at the Baisaran Martyrs Memorial on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed after terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: As India marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chambers of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the reopening of the Baisaran valley where the terrorists gunned down 25 tourists and a local pony wallah.

Following the April 22, 2025 attack, the administration closed Baisaran valley along with several other tourist destinations for security reasons. While most of the tourist destinations have been reopened in a phased manner, the Baisaran valley remains out of bound for tourists.

A signboard at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam (ETV Bharat)

The CTI, in the letter to PM Modi, asserted that if security agencies have full control over the situation, Baisaran valley should be opened to tourists. The letter further stated that reopening the valley would send a strong message to terrorists and serve as a true tribute to the tourists who lost their lives in the attack.

Furthermore, reopening Baisaran valley would send a positive message across the country regarding tourism in Kashmir, the CTI said adding reopening of the valley would also provide significant relief to the local hotel, tourism, and service sectors.

A view of the entry point to Pahalgam in Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the government will not allow Pakistan to carry out a Pahalgam-like attack.

“We are committed that similar attacks do not happen again. Be it the central government, the elected government or law and order machinery, our efforts should be that such attacks are not repeated. Even if Pakistan attempts such attacks, we will not allow them to succeed,” the CM told reporters at an event in Udhampur.

The Attack That Changed Pahalgam Perception

Although a year has passed, that single day has fundamentally altered the way Pahalgam is viewed, experienced, and remembered. The picturesque valleys of Jammu and Kashmir attract tourists from all corners of the globe. Among them is the 'Baisaran Valley' in Pahalgam, often hailed as the 'Mini Switzerland' of the region.

A landscape view of Pahalgam (ETV Bharat)

On that fateful day, the melodious chirping of birds was drowned out by the sound of gunfire. Everyday life transformed into a nightmare of fear in an instant. Twenty-six lives were lost. And thus, April 22, 2025, became a dark day in the history of this beautiful destination. This valley, once adorned in lush greenery, was stained with blood on that day.

Even a year later, the 'Baisaran Valley' remains closed to tourists. Currently, the Baisaran Valley is characterized by stringent security measures and an eerie silence that hangs heavy in the air.

Reopening the Baisaran Valley—'The Ultimate Tribute'