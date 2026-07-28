ETV Bharat / bharat

On Outing With Friend, Woman Gang Raped By Two Men On Sacred Friday In Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla

Baramulla: In a shocking sexual assault case reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a young woman was allegedly gang raped by two men, one of them married, during her outing with a friend in Baramulla district. The gang rape, which happened on a Friday, traditional associated with the weekly Islamic congregational prayers in the valley, has led to widespread outrage.

Divulging details about the case during a presser on Tuesday, SSP Baramulla Gurinderpal Singh said that police have arrested the two accused in the case. The SSP said that the incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at the Baramulla Police Station.

In her complaint, the woman said that the incident took place on Friday, July 3, 2026 while she was on an outing with her friend in Jalsheeri, a picnic spot in the district.

She said that the accused duo first misbehaved with her and her friend, who they beat up but managed to flee to save his life. The two men raped the woman after removing her clothes and even recorded the whole sexual assault on a mobile phone, the video of which they circulated among people later, the woman said in her complaint.

The SSP Baramulla said after receiving the complaint, a special team was formed and the accused duo arrested based on technical evidence. The arrested duo have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Lone and Muhammad Ashraf Dar, both of whom are drivers by profession. Police have also seized the mobile phones from their possession for further investigation.