On New Year Day, Commercial LPG Rate Up By Rs 111, ATF Price Cut By 7.3%
Oil companies revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and exchange rate.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The new year has started with a hike in commercial LPG rate and a decrease in jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF). From January 1, 2026, the price of 19-kg LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 111 and ATF was decreased by 7.3 percent in a monthly price revision of state-owned oil marketing companies.
However, the hike applies only to commercial cylinders, leaving domestic LPG prices unchanged, offering somewhat relief to households.
New Commercial LPG Rates In Metros
According to the websites of the oil companies, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1580.50 to Rs 1691.50. In Mumbai, the price has climbed to Rs 1642.50 from Rs 1531.50 while in Kolkata, the new price of commercial gas cylinder is Rs 1795, compared to Rs 1684 earlier. In Chennai, LPG price has risen to Rs 1849.50 from Rs 1739.50.
In December, 2025, the commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 10 in the national capital and by Rs 11 in Mumbai and Chennai. A similar price reduction was in November as well.
New ATF Rates
The latest reduction is expected to ease pressure on airlines, for which fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of operating costs.
In Delhi, ATF price was reduced by Rs 7,353.75 per kilolitre (7.3 percent) to Rs 92,323.02 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers. The rate was last raised by Rs 5,133.75 per kl (5.4 percent) on December 1 and prior to that, prices had risen by about 1 per cent on November 1 and by 3.3 per cent on October 1.
The cut announced Thursday neutralises more than two-thirds of the price increase that happened since October 1.
In Mumbai, ATF price was revised to Rs 86,352.19 per kl, while prices in Chennai and Kolkata were cut to Rs 95,770 and Rs 95,378.02 per kl, respectively.
Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate. While oil prices have moderated over the last one month, winter heating requirement have pushed up LPG rates in global markets.
(With PTI inputs)
