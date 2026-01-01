ETV Bharat / bharat

On New Year Day, Commercial LPG Rate Up By Rs 111, ATF Price Cut By 7.3%

Hyderabad: The new year has started with a hike in commercial LPG rate and a decrease in jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF). From January 1, 2026, the price of 19-kg LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 111 and ATF was decreased by 7.3 percent in a monthly price revision of state-owned oil marketing companies.

However, the hike applies only to commercial cylinders, leaving domestic LPG prices unchanged, offering somewhat relief to households.

New Commercial LPG Rates In Metros

According to the websites of the oil companies, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1580.50 to Rs 1691.50. In Mumbai, the price has climbed to Rs 1642.50 from Rs 1531.50 while in Kolkata, the new price of commercial gas cylinder is Rs 1795, compared to Rs 1684 earlier. In Chennai, LPG price has risen to Rs 1849.50 from Rs 1739.50.

In December, 2025, the commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 10 in the national capital and by Rs 11 in Mumbai and Chennai. A similar price reduction was in November as well.

New ATF Rates