On National Pollution Control Day, Delhi Searches For Urgent Environmental Plan

New Delhi: Amid stifling air pollution in Delhi and several other metros, India's observance of a National Pollution Control Day on December 2 is laced with more than a dollop of irony, especially since the day commemorates the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

For residents of Delhi-NCR, the purpose of observing this day — to raise public awareness about pollution control and promote a clean and healthy environment — feels bitter to the tongue as it burns through the eyes and nostrils. ETV Bharat spoke to two experts on the need for an urgent, permanent environmental plan for the National Capital Region, focusing on the 2025 theme: Sustainable Living for a Green Future.

Environmental expert Anil Gupta, who is a member of both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said we now need bold ideas to reduce Delhi's pollution, keeping in mind that the capital's AQI regularly hits 300-500 ('Very Poor' to 'Severe'), while PM2.5 (Particulate Matter 2.5) reaches 800-1,000, which is very dangerous for everyone's health.

He said beyond Master Plans and Development Plans, Delhi now needs a separate, concrete Environmental Plan. "We must create a system that makes prevention of pollution our primary responsibility. On National Pollution Control Day, we must pledge to contribute to pollution control," he said.

He said with Delhi's environmental pollution is growing rapidly along with its exponential population growth. He recalled that when Delhi's population was around 5 million, the amount of garbage generated was one tonne. But today, when the population has breached the crore mark, the waste generated is 10-15,000 tonnes, which too is pollution. He mentioned that Delhi's most polluted Northeast district also has the highest population density.

"To prevent pollution, we must focus on controlling all types of waste, including waste from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, as well as medical and biomedical waste. We must create a system where any building constructed in the future is pollution-free and environmentally sustainable," he said.

Gupta added, "Today, people living in Northeast Delhi face a shortage of clean air and clean water. Today, Delhi needs approximately 1,350-1,400 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, but receives 950 MGD."