On National Pollution Control Day, Delhi Searches For Urgent Environmental Plan
CPCB member Anil Gupta and medical forum chief Girdhar Gyani suggest things governments need to do to rescue the trapped population from the crisis.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid stifling air pollution in Delhi and several other metros, India's observance of a National Pollution Control Day on December 2 is laced with more than a dollop of irony, especially since the day commemorates the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.
For residents of Delhi-NCR, the purpose of observing this day — to raise public awareness about pollution control and promote a clean and healthy environment — feels bitter to the tongue as it burns through the eyes and nostrils. ETV Bharat spoke to two experts on the need for an urgent, permanent environmental plan for the National Capital Region, focusing on the 2025 theme: Sustainable Living for a Green Future.
Environmental expert Anil Gupta, who is a member of both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said we now need bold ideas to reduce Delhi's pollution, keeping in mind that the capital's AQI regularly hits 300-500 ('Very Poor' to 'Severe'), while PM2.5 (Particulate Matter 2.5) reaches 800-1,000, which is very dangerous for everyone's health.
He said beyond Master Plans and Development Plans, Delhi now needs a separate, concrete Environmental Plan. "We must create a system that makes prevention of pollution our primary responsibility. On National Pollution Control Day, we must pledge to contribute to pollution control," he said.
He said with Delhi's environmental pollution is growing rapidly along with its exponential population growth. He recalled that when Delhi's population was around 5 million, the amount of garbage generated was one tonne. But today, when the population has breached the crore mark, the waste generated is 10-15,000 tonnes, which too is pollution. He mentioned that Delhi's most polluted Northeast district also has the highest population density.
"To prevent pollution, we must focus on controlling all types of waste, including waste from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, as well as medical and biomedical waste. We must create a system where any building constructed in the future is pollution-free and environmentally sustainable," he said.
Gupta added, "Today, people living in Northeast Delhi face a shortage of clean air and clean water. Today, Delhi needs approximately 1,350-1,400 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, but receives 950 MGD."
He continued, "There was a time when Delhi's C&D waste was minimal. Today, waste from redevelopment exceeds millions of tonnes. It's time to install solar energy plants, and convert waste to renewable energy. Because if nature itself is destroyed, then everyone living being — humans, animals, and plants — will be irrevocably harmed."
The CPCB member further said, "The Delhi government is talking about creating two Miyawaki forests. This is a good idea. They should also reduce the number of vehicles, increase green cover, and maintain air quality. On National Pollution Control Day, we must remember that we shouldn't treat illnesses after they occur, but work to prevent them."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Girdhar Gyani, the Director-General of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), said it's unfortunate that we are yet to find a definitive explanation behind the cause of Delhi's annual winter pollution crisis.
He added, "However, it is well-known that pollution has a direct impact on our lungs, leading to incomplete lung development and frequent infections in children, while other specialists point to its potential to increase risks of heart attack, high blood pressure, and heart palpitations."
Gyani further said, "It also impacts the nervous system, causing fatigue, depression, anxiety, and brain development in children. The circulatory system's ability to clot is reduced, leading to the risk of anemia. It also has a significant impact on pregnancy and reproductive health, causing premature deliveries, low birth weight, and developmental problems in children. Pollution can also reduce the heart's blood filtration capacity."
He continued that extreme, persistent pollution can cause discoloration, irritation, watery eyes, eye allergies, and, finally, a weakened immune system, leading to frequent cold and cough infections.
The AHPI D-G said, "Vaccinations become less effective and can increase blood sugar levels. Therefore, until the correct diagnosis and cause are available, we cannot find a solution."
Also Read:
- Fresh Hope For Cleaner Air In Delhi-NCR As Punjab, Haryana Slash Farm Fires By Over 50%
- Air Pollution In Delhi Like 'Slow Poison', Govt Must Take Strong Steps: Congress
- 'What Magic Wand Can A Judicial Forum Exercise?': SC For Long Term Solution To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR
- Cold Wave and Pollution: Delhi’s Twin Crisis Deepens, Residents Say 'We Can’t Breathe'