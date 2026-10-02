ETV Bharat / bharat

On Gandhi Jayanti, Protesters Raise Slogans Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Demand His Resignation

New Delhi: On Gandhi Jayanti, the area near Jantar Mantar reverberated with slogans from morning till evening. Activists from several organisations, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), National Students Union of India (NSUI), All India Students Association (AISA), and Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), arrived at the site at different times to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Some groups held marches while others stood before barricades raising slogans. Police had set up barricades at various points to prevent the protesters from advancing. During this process, several leaders and activists were detained. The protesters described the event as a peaceful demonstration and stated that they would continue to press their demands despite police action.

On the morning of October 2, police deployment was increased at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas. Barricades were placed on the roads, and police personnel kept a constant watch on passersby. Gradually, activists from various organisations began arriving, carrying posters and banners.

The protest intensified around 11 AM, with slogan-shouting near Jantar Mantar. Protesters were demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Issues regarding transparency in the electoral process and voter lists were also raised.

Before reaching the protest site, AAP leaders alleged that the police had been deployed outside the homes of certain leaders. AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that police personnel and an SHO were present outside his residence. Despite this, several AAP leaders managed to reach Jantar Mantar. Several leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, and Anurag Dhanda, participated in the protest.

The AAP leaders stated that this is not an issue concerning just one party; they emphasised that answers must be provided regarding questions related to the electoral process and the right to vote. Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked that detaining or stopping leaders would not silence their voices. Atishi reiterated the demand for Gyanesh's resignation, asserting that the party would not back down on the issue of voting rights.

During the protest, the police detained several AAP leaders and workers, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjeev Jha.