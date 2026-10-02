On Gandhi Jayanti, Protesters Raise Slogans Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Demand His Resignation
The protesters described the event at Jantar Mantar as a peaceful demonstration and said that they would continue to press their demands despite police action.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: On Gandhi Jayanti, the area near Jantar Mantar reverberated with slogans from morning till evening. Activists from several organisations, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), National Students Union of India (NSUI), All India Students Association (AISA), and Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), arrived at the site at different times to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Some groups held marches while others stood before barricades raising slogans. Police had set up barricades at various points to prevent the protesters from advancing. During this process, several leaders and activists were detained. The protesters described the event as a peaceful demonstration and stated that they would continue to press their demands despite police action.
On the morning of October 2, police deployment was increased at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas. Barricades were placed on the roads, and police personnel kept a constant watch on passersby. Gradually, activists from various organisations began arriving, carrying posters and banners.
The protest intensified around 11 AM, with slogan-shouting near Jantar Mantar. Protesters were demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Issues regarding transparency in the electoral process and voter lists were also raised.
Before reaching the protest site, AAP leaders alleged that the police had been deployed outside the homes of certain leaders. AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that police personnel and an SHO were present outside his residence. Despite this, several AAP leaders managed to reach Jantar Mantar. Several leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, and Anurag Dhanda, participated in the protest.
The AAP leaders stated that this is not an issue concerning just one party; they emphasised that answers must be provided regarding questions related to the electoral process and the right to vote. Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked that detaining or stopping leaders would not silence their voices. Atishi reiterated the demand for Gyanesh's resignation, asserting that the party would not back down on the issue of voting rights.
During the protest, the police detained several AAP leaders and workers, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjeev Jha.
NSUI workers also took to the streets, marching from their Raisina Road office towards Jantar Mantar. A large number of students participated in the march under the leadership of NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, moving forward while raising slogans and carrying posters. Upon reaching Jantar Mantar, the police blocked the path with barricades; the students stood before the barricades and continued chanting slogans.
The police stopped the protesters as they attempted to move forward. Subsequently, several NSUI workers, including Vinod Jakhar, were detained. Vinod said that students are raising questions regarding the electoral process, voter lists, and the accountability of the Election Commission of India.
He asserted that students have the right to express their views and that police action cannot silence their voices.
By afternoon, the scope of the protest near Jantar Mantar expanded as workers from the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) also arrived at the site. The police detained several activists, including AISA national president Neha Bora. The activists protested against the police action and began raising slogans on the spot. Neha stated that this struggle is not limited to a single day's protest; the movement regarding democratic rights and issues concerning the electoral process will continue.
During the protest, a female demonstrator declared she would not back down from her demand, stating, "We will continue this fight until Gyanesh Kumar resigns." Invoking Gandhi Jayanti, she asserted that it is their right to peacefully voice their views while following Mahatma Gandhi's path of truth and non-violence.
Some female students expressed anger over the police action during the protest. One student alleged that the protesters were manhandled while being detained. Another student alleged that the police detained the students and also confiscated their belongings.
Throughout the afternoon, the protesters repeatedly approached the police barricades. They attempted to move forward but were stopped by the police. As a result, the protesters stood before the barricades and raised slogans. Scuffles broke out between the police and protesters at some locations. Many protesters were taken away to various locations in police buses.
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