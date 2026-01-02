ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Crime: Separate Stabbing Cases Claim Three Lives On New Year's Day

New Delhi: While parts of the capital city celebrated New Year's Day on Thursday with the rest of the world, tragedy cast a gloomy shadow in other parts of the city on Thursday. Three separate cases of stabbing-to-death rocked neighbouring residential areas of North and Northwest Delhi — Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, and Adarsh Nagar — all on January 1.

Mangolpuri

In Mangolpuri, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death between 10 and 11 pm on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Vikas, was around 20 years old and lived in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was attacked by some unknown youths who repeatedly stabbed him, and then fled the scene.

Locals said the young man lay in the street for over half an hour without any assistance, adding that such incidents have become common in Mangolpuri due to rampant drug use and crime related to it.

Pradeep, a friend of the deceased, said they were sitting in a park with some other friends when suddenly, a group of boys led by an Anuj, an Ayush, and a Kannu, arrived and attacked them. Vikas tried to run away, but due to his injuries, he fell on the road a short distance away.

When the police arrived, they took the injured youth to the nearby SGM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination, and registered a case of murder.

Initial investigations suggest personal enmity or long-standing feud as a possible motive, though police said they are probing the case from all angles. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the culprits.

Sultanpuri

In Sultanpuri, a 15-year-old minor was brutally stabbed to death after a minor argument escalated late in the evening. According to reports, the deceased had gone out with his friends to have fruit juice. On his way back, he had to go to meet someone he knew in C Block, just 50 m away from Sultanpuri police station, where, a dispute arose over a pet dog.