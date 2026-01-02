Delhi Crime: Separate Stabbing Cases Claim Three Lives On New Year's Day
In separate stabbing incidents in Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, three people lost their lives, including a 15-year-old minor.
New Delhi: While parts of the capital city celebrated New Year's Day on Thursday with the rest of the world, tragedy cast a gloomy shadow in other parts of the city on Thursday. Three separate cases of stabbing-to-death rocked neighbouring residential areas of North and Northwest Delhi — Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, and Adarsh Nagar — all on January 1.
Mangolpuri
In Mangolpuri, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death between 10 and 11 pm on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Vikas, was around 20 years old and lived in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the young man was attacked by some unknown youths who repeatedly stabbed him, and then fled the scene.
Locals said the young man lay in the street for over half an hour without any assistance, adding that such incidents have become common in Mangolpuri due to rampant drug use and crime related to it.
Pradeep, a friend of the deceased, said they were sitting in a park with some other friends when suddenly, a group of boys led by an Anuj, an Ayush, and a Kannu, arrived and attacked them. Vikas tried to run away, but due to his injuries, he fell on the road a short distance away.
When the police arrived, they took the injured youth to the nearby SGM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination, and registered a case of murder.
Initial investigations suggest personal enmity or long-standing feud as a possible motive, though police said they are probing the case from all angles. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the culprits.
Sultanpuri
In Sultanpuri, a 15-year-old minor was brutally stabbed to death after a minor argument escalated late in the evening. According to reports, the deceased had gone out with his friends to have fruit juice. On his way back, he had to go to meet someone he knew in C Block, just 50 m away from Sultanpuri police station, where, a dispute arose over a pet dog.
A friend said the deceased had given a pet dog to someone, but when he asked for its return, he was attacked with a knife instead. The mother of the deceased, who had arrived to intervene, was also stabbed. The mother, who is still undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital, said she had approached the police station but received no help, while her son was stabbed repeatedly, resulting in his death.
Upon receiving the information of the stabbing, the police arrived at around 11.30 pm and took the injured boy and his mother to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the minor boy dead. The police took the body into custody for post-mortem examination.
After registering a case of murder and attempted murder, Sultanpuri Police promptly apprehended the main accused, a local resident identified as Vikram (30) alias Vicky alias Kapad. They said the accused has six previous criminal convictions. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, Vikram allegedly disclosed that he was assisted in the crime by two others. Police said a case has been registered against all three under appropriate sections of law, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. and that further investigation is ongoing.
Adarsh Nagar
A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation in North Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The deceased has been identified as Bihari Lal, son of Nakshe Lal, a resident of A-318, Lal Bagh, Azadpur, who worked as a tailor in Shastri Nagar.
According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of PS Adarsh Nagar, where a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) allegedly stabbed the victim during a verbal altercation. They said the accused juvenile, a Class IX school dropout, claimed he acted in a fit of rage after being verbally abused by the deceased. Police further said that an accomplice, a resident of D-Block, Azadpur, allegedly assaulted the victim by kicking him while the CCL was stabbing the victim.
The injured man was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The police have apprehended the juvenile accused, and recovered the offensive weapon from his possession. Efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the second accused. A case has been registered vide FIR No. 02/26 under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Adarsh Nagar. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added. (with ANI inputs)
